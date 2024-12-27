The brother of Prophetess Naomi Silekunola has shared his side of the story regarding her December children's party

Recall that about 35 children died during a stampede that occurred during the funfair that took place in Ibadan

Narrating the events of the tragedy, the young man shared how Olori Naomi was arrested and taken to court

The brother of Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, has spoken out about the tragic incident that occurred at the queen's children's party.

Reports had indicated that approximately 35 children lost their lives during a stampede at Olori Naomi's children's funfair held a Wednesday, December 18.

In an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Prophetess Naomi's brother disclosed that some people had camped overnight at the venue in anticipation of the Christmas party.

He further explained that in a bid to gain access to the venue and secure gift items, some parents resorted to throwing their children over the fence, leading to the unfortunate stampede.

Following the tragic events, he revealed that Queen Naomi voluntarily reported herself to the police station, where she was subsequently detained. He also expressed concern that his sister was taken to court without prior notice despite having a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) handling her case.

Watch the video below:

Queen Naomi's brother spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joan_nwadiogo_ladeneg:

"Very well spoken, eloquent, and with humility!"

rinsolagold:

"They should get a lawyer to defend her in the court of law, no one is above the law!!"

officialajummy:

"They should arrest those parents for throwing their kids."

emmanueltee.23:

"Those parents who threw their children have case to answer meanwhile they may deny it unless there are video evidences."

eniolorundaoomo:

"Daddy freeze ,my mum younger stay around that area,people were there before Oriyomi and queen Naomi,i read on queen Naomi page ,a lady said her friend brought kids from iseyin,so sad may God vindicate her.It turned to politics already."

Mama NO Network appeals to Ooni

The tragic incident that took place at the Ibadan funfair has left many unsettled amid the arrest of Prophetess Naomi Silekunola and Oriyomi Hazmat.

Actress and comedian Kudirat Abeniade, aka Mama No Network, called on the attention of the Tinubu and Ooni of Ife.

The Yoruba star opened up on what she noticed about Queen Naomi's generous act, triggering reactions online.

