The Ibadan stampede that claimed the lives of 35 children and injured six others has continued to dominate the discussion of the day

This is as one of the reported organisers of the funfair, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the ex-queen of the Ooni of Ife, was said the have been hospitalised

Prophetess Naomi was under police investigation at the force headquarters in Ibadan when the incident happened, and she was rushed to the Police Hospital at Eleyele for medical treatment

The tragic incident at a funfair in Ibadan has taken a devastating turn, with 35 children losing their lives in a stampede and six others injured.

Reports said Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the ex-queen of the Ooni of Ife, and Oriyomi Hamzat, an Ibadan-based broadcaster organized the event. It was initially planned for 5,000 children, but over 7,500 children showed up, worsening the situation.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has taken charge of investigations into the incident. The police arrested Naomi Silekunola, who reportedly collapsed on Friday, after which she was rushed to the Police Hospital at Eleyele for medical treatment. The Chairman of Agidigbo FM, Hamzat, was also taken to the hospital.

Ibadan Stampede: How many people police have arrested?

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested eight individuals in connection with the incident, including Naomi Silekunola and the Principal of Islamic High School, Ibadan. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police leading the investigations.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the incident and has directed the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances thoroughly. He emphasized the need to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions contributed to the tragedy.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and mourning, with many calling for accountability and improved safety measures at public events. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has also expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased children and pledged to support all efforts to bring solace and healing to those affected.

Ibadan stampede: Video of scene after incident

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oyo state and Nigerians at large are still feeling sober about the stampede that occurred at the state capital, with at least 32 children's deaths recorded.

The incident took place at the Islamic High School, Basorun, during an end-of-year event organized by Prophetess Naomi Shikemi and Oriyomi Hamzat, an Ibadan-based broadcaster.

A video of the scene after the incident emerged, showing the road leading to the venue littered with children's shoes, caps, and clothes.

