Ooni’s ex-wife, others face probe as 32 children feared killed at Ibadan funfair

Ibadan, Oyo state - Former queen of the Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Naomi Shikemi, an Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, and others face probe over the death of 32 children during a stampede at a funfair in Ibadan, Oyo state.

It was gathered that the stampede occurred when participants rushed to gain access to the event venue on Wednesday, December 18.

The tragic incident occurred at the event venue on Wednesday, December 18. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The victims were reportedly stampeded to death while trying to break through the main gate of the school.

The organisers were said to have made provision for 5,000 children but the number that turned up for the event was reportedly over 7, 500.

The state police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, said the command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

According to The Punch, Osofeso made this known via a text message while reacting to the unfortunate incident.

“Investigation is in progress. Updates will be provided accordingly, please,”

Reacting, the Oyo state government has ordered an investigation into the tragedy.

The state commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, confirmed in a statement and shared further details.

Seyi Makinde reacts as many children feared dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde expressed deep sorrow over the death of many children at Ibadan funfair.

Makinde halted the event, deployed security and medical personnel, and secured the venue to prevent further harm.

The governor confirmed the detention of the event's organizers and reassured the public that all responsible parties would face justice after thorough investigations.

