Prophet Sam Olu Alo has spoken out in defense of Dr. Oriyomi Hamzat and Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, who are in custody after the tragedy that occurred during food distribution in Ibadan

The cleric urged Nigerians and the security agencies to recognize their good intentions and not to blame them for the outcome of the incident

He also extended his condolences to the grieving families and sent a strong message to Governor Seyi Makinde as the court remanded Queen Naomi and Oriyomi Hamzat

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Following the tragedy that occurred during food distribution in Ibadan stampede at a Christmas funfair in Ibadan, a cleric, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has defended the organizers of the event.

Prophet calls on Makinde as court remands Ooni’s former Wife, Agidigbo FM CEO over stampede. Photo credit: Agidigbo FM, seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Why Ooni’s ex-wife, others should be freed

Prophet Alo, renowned leader of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, insisted that Dr. Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM, and Prophetess Naomi, have good intentions.

Prophet Alo described the duo, currently in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Agodi Ibadan, as kind-hearted individuals dedicated to supporting underprivileged children.

As reported by The Nation, he highlighted their genuine intentions, despite the tragic outcome of the event.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 26, Prophet Alo expressed optimism about the fate of those detained and emphasized that if their intentions were pure, they would overcome the ordeal.

The man of God also extended prayers and condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said:

“Most of our people are ingrates; the duo tried, to no avail, to save some lives at the scene. I don’t mind what people might say about my disposition to the incident; I neither support nor oppose either Naomi or Oriyomi; there is nothing I wish to gain from them.

“If we continue like this, the philanthropists and good-hearted people in society will be fed up; let’s appreciate them and not shift blame onto them.”

Cleric begs Makinde

The cleric, however, pleaded with Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, to temper justice with mercy and consider the good intentions of the duo during their trials in court.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Ooni wife was hospitalised after the stampede incident that claimed the lives of 35 children and injured six others.

She collapsed while undergoing investigation at the Force Headquarters in Ibadan and was rushed to the Police Hospital in Eleyele for medical treatment.

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested eight individuals in connection with the tragic incident, including Naomi Silekunola, Oriyomi, and the school principal.

While the school principal was sent to prison, the Chief Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, has ordered the remand of Olori Prophetess Naomi and Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, at the Agodi Correctional Facility.

Read more about stampedes here:

Tinubu speaks on food stampedes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he has been giving palliatives for 25 years without any stampede incident.

According to Tinubu, the recent food stampedes across three states were due to poor organisation.

Speaking during his first presidential media chat, Tinubu described the incidents as a “grave error” by the organisers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng