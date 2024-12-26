Ibadan Stampede: CAC Prophet Begs Makinde As Court Remands Agidigbo FM Owner, Ooni’s Ex-Wife
- Prophet Sam Olu Alo has spoken out in defense of Dr. Oriyomi Hamzat and Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, who are in custody after the tragedy that occurred during food distribution in Ibadan
- The cleric urged Nigerians and the security agencies to recognize their good intentions and not to blame them for the outcome of the incident
- He also extended his condolences to the grieving families and sent a strong message to Governor Seyi Makinde as the court remanded Queen Naomi and Oriyomi Hamzat
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Following the tragedy that occurred during food distribution in Ibadan stampede at a Christmas funfair in Ibadan, a cleric, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has defended the organizers of the event.
Why Ooni’s ex-wife, others should be freed
Prophet Alo, renowned leader of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, insisted that Dr. Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM, and Prophetess Naomi, have good intentions.
Prophet Alo described the duo, currently in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Agodi Ibadan, as kind-hearted individuals dedicated to supporting underprivileged children.
As reported by The Nation, he highlighted their genuine intentions, despite the tragic outcome of the event.
In a statement released on Thursday, December 26, Prophet Alo expressed optimism about the fate of those detained and emphasized that if their intentions were pure, they would overcome the ordeal.
The man of God also extended prayers and condolences to the families of the deceased.
He said:
“Most of our people are ingrates; the duo tried, to no avail, to save some lives at the scene. I don’t mind what people might say about my disposition to the incident; I neither support nor oppose either Naomi or Oriyomi; there is nothing I wish to gain from them.
“If we continue like this, the philanthropists and good-hearted people in society will be fed up; let’s appreciate them and not shift blame onto them.”
Cleric begs Makinde
The cleric, however, pleaded with Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, to temper justice with mercy and consider the good intentions of the duo during their trials in court.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Ooni wife was hospitalised after the stampede incident that claimed the lives of 35 children and injured six others.
She collapsed while undergoing investigation at the Force Headquarters in Ibadan and was rushed to the Police Hospital in Eleyele for medical treatment.
The Oyo State Police Command has arrested eight individuals in connection with the tragic incident, including Naomi Silekunola, Oriyomi, and the school principal.
While the school principal was sent to prison, the Chief Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, has ordered the remand of Olori Prophetess Naomi and Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, at the Agodi Correctional Facility.
Read more about stampedes here:
- “Why is Queen Naomi being charged for murder?” Sister cries out, says order from above is involved
- Bishop Kukah mentions who to blame for food stampedes
- “How I almost lost my 3-year-old son”: Abuja stampede survivor recounts ordeal
Tinubu speaks on food stampedes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he has been giving palliatives for 25 years without any stampede incident.
According to Tinubu, the recent food stampedes across three states were due to poor organisation.
Speaking during his first presidential media chat, Tinubu described the incidents as a “grave error” by the organisers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.