Nigerian billionaire Jowizaza and his new wife Melanie appeared on blogs months after their wedding

Legit.ng reported that the couple tied the knot in an indoor traditional wedding ceremony in Anambra in the midst of their family and close friends

A recent video showing how the wealthy lovebirds chose to travel surprised some netizens who have been dropping hot takes online

Nigerian billionaire Jowizaza whose real is Joseph Ezeokafor Jr and his wife Melanie have ignited concerns online after a camera caught them on a flight.

The indigenous businessman and his newlywed wife sparked outrage online after a leaked video saw them flying economy class.

Billionaire Jowizaza and his new wife's leaked video trends. Credit: @jowizaza

Source: Instagram

The video circulating online showed Jowizaza and his wife lining up with other passengers as they boarded their flight.

Once aboard the plane, they were fixated on an iPad as they sat among economy passengers.

Watch the video below:

Jowizaza and wife trend online

Netizens who came across the post slammed the person behind the leaked video. Some noted that he could afford a business class if he wanted to while others condemned the unnecessary pressure on people to live a certain way.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_ai_jay said:

"If he wants to fly business class he can, even if he doesn’t have the money at the moment his name can get him a business class ticket with just one phone call so relax!!!"

lorita__george said:

"No privacy again in this country."

emekafilbert wrote:

"This is why Pa Ned, is proposing that all bloggers should have a physical office. News like this means we are coming to your office to mend the handler. Because tell me how this is news? What’s your business if they use a boat or trek."

damiinspired2 said:

"You all put unnecessary pressure on people in the worst way. He’s flying economy, so what? Are people not allowed to be financially conscious? What’s wrong with you all and this warped mindset? You keep pressuring both regular people and celebrities, forgetting that they’re human too. Is there anything wrong with flying economy? What if that is not even economy? Different airline with different set up for different levels for flyers.

"And bloggers constantly spreading irrelevant and negative news instead of focusing on real issues in Nigeria. What a waste of a platform. I hope we do better and focus on more critical matters."

olikezeamakajane wrote:

"I started flying since 2003 till date, I have been using economy,I haven't used business class talk less of First class, but at the end of each trip, both those in first class, Business class and economy will still walk out from the same plane,these show off doesn't move me at all,so please let's stop putting pressure on these young youths lifestyle, and if you go down the history lane, you will agree with me that those people showing off the first class and Business class,are from a poor background,they feel so excited and ready to show off,so that those that knows them what they were poor,will know that they are now rich,so please let's drop all these show off,it's not good for our youths."

interiordesigner_sylvia wrote:

"No be the same location? You all put unnecessary pressure on people in the worst way. He’s flying economy, and so what? One day una go see me dey chop amala. Una go come snap am post 😂🤣🤣 allow people to do what they want to do please."

Jowizaza and friend pose in a private jet. Credit: @jowizaza

Source: Instagram

Jowizaza's traditional wedding trends

On November 29, Legit.ng reported that the socialite traditionally tied the knot with his fiancée, Melanie.

A video surfaced online depicting amazing moments from Jowizaza and Melanie's traditional wedding.

The indoor event was attended by family and close friends, as the newly married couple beamed with joy over their celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng