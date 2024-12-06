Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has spurred confusion as he spoke about seeing his monthly period and how it makes him feel

The controversial socialite, in a concise post, claimed that he usually has painful menstruation

Speaking further, Bob highlighted how this new development has brought him closer to his femininity

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has made a public statement online about seeing his monthly period.

The controversial act, who is currently outside the country, argued that he feels like a “complete woman”.

Bobrisky attacked for talking about period cramps. Credit: @bobrisky

Source: Instagram

According to Bob, he breaks down whenever he sees his menstruation.

In his social media post, he wrote:

“Honestly, feel like I am a complete woman. Sometimes I break down whenever I am seeing period cos it’s painful.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Bobrsiky’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lammie_artt:

"Probably the zobo u drank in the afternoon is leaking."

ndukwu_nwanyinma:

"God cannot be mocked, no doctor fit do that one ✍️ na there God pass them. No matter the surgery wey Bob don do he can never see menses. Na man em be."

gozie.string:

"He's insulting the pains women go through and making caricatures of it. Anyways weti be my own, afterral na women dey support him most."

blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"The gut and mockery to womanhood from this senior man is becoming too much.. imagine."

blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"Bros yansh dey leak osino period 😆🤣🤣😂, the mockery on womanhood from this Guy is something else. Funny enough 80% of his supporters are women."

legacywealth1:

"For all the ladies that used to support this guy, shame on y'all."

tee_dagash:

"Imagine the guts... insulting the pains of womanhood. Anyways na the women be him supporters."

olubenson007:

"Yinmu!! Dey play ..Abi your Nyansh dey bleed from excessive Knacking."

aramidemusic:

"Mocking womanhood for clout."

Bobrisky leaves Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky dropped an update about his exit from Nigeria.

He posted a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination.

Bobrisky's announcement as he left Nigeria spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.

Source: Legit.ng