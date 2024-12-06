Global site navigation

Bobrisky Brags About Having Painful Period Pain, Netizens Revolt: “The Zobo U Drank In Is Leaking”
Celebrities

by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has spurred confusion as he spoke about seeing his monthly period and how it makes him feel
  • The controversial socialite, in a concise post, claimed that he usually has painful menstruation 
  • Speaking further, Bob highlighted how this new development has brought him closer to his femininity 

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has made a public statement online about seeing his monthly period.

The controversial act, who is currently outside the country, argued that he feels like a “complete woman”. 

Bobrisky speaks about having period cramps
Bobrisky attacked for talking about period cramps. Credit: @bobrisky
Source: Instagram

According to Bob, he breaks down whenever he sees his menstruation.

In his social media post, he wrote:

“Honestly,  feel like I am a complete woman. Sometimes I break down whenever I am seeing period cos it’s painful.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Bobrsiky’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lammie_artt:

"Probably the zobo u drank in the afternoon is leaking."

ndukwu_nwanyinma:

"God cannot be mocked, no doctor fit do that one ✍️ na there God pass them. No matter the surgery wey Bob don do he can never see menses. Na man em be."

gozie.string:

"He's insulting the pains women go through and making caricatures of it. Anyways weti be my own, afterral na women dey support him most."

blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"The gut and mockery to womanhood from this senior man is becoming too much.. imagine."

blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"Bros yansh dey leak osino period 😆🤣🤣😂, the mockery on womanhood from this Guy is something else. Funny enough 80% of his supporters are women."

legacywealth1:

"For all the ladies that used to support this guy, shame on y'all."

tee_dagash:

"Imagine the guts... insulting the pains of womanhood. Anyways na the women be him supporters."

olubenson007:

"Yinmu!! Dey play ..Abi your Nyansh dey bleed from excessive Knacking."

aramidemusic:

"Mocking womanhood for clout."

Bobrisky leaves Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky dropped an update about his exit from Nigeria.

He posted a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination.

Bobrisky's announcement as he left Nigeria spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
