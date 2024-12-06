Bobrisky Brags About Having Painful Period Pain, Netizens Revolt: “The Zobo U Drank In Is Leaking”
- Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has spurred confusion as he spoke about seeing his monthly period and how it makes him feel
- The controversial socialite, in a concise post, claimed that he usually has painful menstruation
- Speaking further, Bob highlighted how this new development has brought him closer to his femininity
Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has made a public statement online about seeing his monthly period.
The controversial act, who is currently outside the country, argued that he feels like a “complete woman”.
According to Bob, he breaks down whenever he sees his menstruation.
In his social media post, he wrote:
“Honestly, feel like I am a complete woman. Sometimes I break down whenever I am seeing period cos it’s painful.”
See his post below:
Fans react to Bobrsiky’s post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
lammie_artt:
"Probably the zobo u drank in the afternoon is leaking."
ndukwu_nwanyinma:
"God cannot be mocked, no doctor fit do that one ✍️ na there God pass them. No matter the surgery wey Bob don do he can never see menses. Na man em be."
gozie.string:
"He's insulting the pains women go through and making caricatures of it. Anyways weti be my own, afterral na women dey support him most."
blessedprinx_cosmetics:
"The gut and mockery to womanhood from this senior man is becoming too much.. imagine."
blessedprinx_cosmetics:
"Bros yansh dey leak osino period 😆🤣🤣😂, the mockery on womanhood from this Guy is something else. Funny enough 80% of his supporters are women."
legacywealth1:
"For all the ladies that used to support this guy, shame on y'all."
tee_dagash:
"Imagine the guts... insulting the pains of womanhood. Anyways na the women be him supporters."
olubenson007:
"Yinmu!! Dey play ..Abi your Nyansh dey bleed from excessive Knacking."
aramidemusic:
"Mocking womanhood for clout."
Bobrisky leaves Nigeria
Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky dropped an update about his exit from Nigeria.
He posted a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination.
Bobrisky's announcement as he left Nigeria spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.
