Popular young comedienne Success Madubuike, popularly known as Aunty Success, has left fans and netizens guessing about her recent state

The teen star was spotted with her childhood colleague Emannuella as they both went out for a casual date

However, Success' physical looks from a photograph shared online left netizens attributing it to either pregnancy or overfeeding as they aired their hot takes

Popular young comedienne Success Madubuike, popularly known as Aunty Success, has sparked debate online over a recent photo.

Emmanuella, the teen star's childhood colleague, posted a lovely image of them on Instagram.

Aunty Success' photo with Emmanuella triggers questions. Credit: @auntysuccess

Source: Instagram

The viral picture looked like a casual outing in the mall.

However, Aunty Success' protruding tummy and weighty appearance as she posed with Emmanuella caught the attention of many, leaving them guessing that the former was pregnant.

See the picture below:

Aunty Success posed for the camera with Emmanuella, and netizens had questions. Credit: @officialemmanuella

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Aunty Success' picture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bigmoney_iyke:

"Wow that's Emmanuella and success...all growing and glowing. Beautiful people....I wish you well."

pin_zle:

"Who give Success belle."

jayrald_bwanika:

"Who nack success."

enemariaamodu:

"Success what is the name of the fertilizer you took?"

official_suregrace55:

"She’s not pregnant, I guess she has a big tummy probably just done eating."

junrchase:

"Hmmmm. I Dey see something wey no really clear. Success."

s.i.l.e.n.t_657:

"Make una calm down success just has big belly maybe she just eat finish I have it too my belly go con big."

moses_robor:

"Even those when them senior, still dey shout them don big finish oooo."

official_abulegend:

"Emmanuella omo agborogunjo omo aso idi wukeh wukeh."

Mark Angel reacts to Emmanuella's controversial dance video

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mark Angel finally broke his silence on Emmanuella's controversial video that rocked social media in December 2023.

Recall that the 13-year-old girl sparked outrage after a video of her catwalking and dancing in high heels trended online.

Shortly after the uproar caused by the video, Mark Angel took to his official Instagram page to address it in a press statement.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng