Singer African China is the latest Nigerian celebrity to join the trending 30-day rant challenge on social media

A trending video captured African China and his kids as they sang his new songs, highlighting Nigeria's current economic challenges

African China, known for his hit song 'Mr President', new video that has triggered reactions from many Nigerians

The ongoing 30-day rant challenge on social media continues to gain attention as veteran singer Chinagorom Onuoh, better known as African Chin, became the latest celebrity to air his voice.

In a video shared on social media, the Ajegunle-born singer and his children joined the ongoing 30 Days Rant Challenge as they sang his new single that highlights Nigeria's ongoing economic challenges.

African China's new song titled 'Photocopy' saw the singer expressed his opinion about the Nigerian government and political class on their mismanagement of the country.

The music video, which was released two years ago, showed African China wearing a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform as he sang about economic and social challenges in Nigeria.

African China's video of him and his children grooving to his song symbolises his show of support for corps member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, who trended following her criticism of President Tinubu, whom she described as terrible.

Recall that the NYSC's video kick-started the ongoing rant challenge on social media.

African China's latest song Photocopy is another of his many hits where he has called out the Nigerian government.

He is popular for his hit single 'Mr. President' which highlighted the socioeconomic injustice that plagued the country.

'Mr President' is considered one of Nigeria's politically conscious songs.

Watch trending video of African China and his children vibing to his new song below:

Watch the music video of African China's song below:

What Nigerians are saying about African China's song

The video has triggered reactions from many, as some netizens commended African China for always speaking up through his music.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

OjinduUgo said:

"E still dey body like he never left. Na now e for do the remix of all him old songs cos nothing don change. It's even worse now."

adedokuntasleem reacted:

"When we say na noice musicians they make this days. Africa China of how many years sing one song boom na still hit. Respect Africa China."

justkency said:

"Nigeria forced the legend to drop a banger with a message. Nice one."

seyifunmi133 reacted:

"Bro was made to sing for Nigeria government."

nellycentz said:

"That her daughter at the back dey dey give me joy with her smartness and dance steps . Her papa biggest hypewgirl.."

ndidikama68869 said:

"Abeg bros go studio make u release this vibe God bless you. I have been so curious knowing where u have been all this while I have been a fan back in the days when you sang food no dey water no dey and our country no good. I can't just give all the lyrics here."

Newben82 said:

"African China na Man you be, a GOAT in deed. No be all these Gen Z Musicians of nowadays way too the fear-fear. All they sabi sing about na nyash-nyash and ill-gotten money. African China,Nigerians are proud of you and how your songs spoke our minds, addressing the ills in Naija."

