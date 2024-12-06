Relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, also known as Blessing CEO, has left many unsettled over her recent post

Relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, also known as Blessing CEO, has caused a stir on the internet with a recent post.

Blessing CEO spoke out on Instagram about celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, also known as IVD.

Blessing CEO shared a clip of IVD on her IG story. Credit: @officalblessingceo, @ivd001

Source: Instagram

The self-proclaimed love guru threatened that she was going unveil the businessman’s private clips.

She made the statement while posting a shirtless video of IVD, characterizing him as a fine man.

“Na me go leak ur nuude las las my geeeee. Fine boy ivd.”

See the video below:

See how netizens reacted to Blessing CEO’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

thrifttreasures__:

"I no sure say This woman dey alright at all."

elena_nel21:

"As long as it is Blessing CEO,m really tired pls."

mikky_wheelz:

"LOVE BRUKWA THIS ONE CHUKWU AJU."

amaka_okoli86:

"Somebody that did a photoshoot claiming she is married to an Edo man..This woman is a Yabaleft patient."

meeraah_cul:

"This life ehnn,a min your a celebrity next your a nobody."

achalaugo_:

"Watin you been Dey expect eehh ivd abi na dvd 😂 this is just the beginning 😩I’m sitting patiently waiting for the nudees biko."

tanitami8:

"Na widower when get 5 kids, when get HIV, when you dey feed,dey pay him rent, na you dey die for."

antobaybeh:

"Tufiakwa it's not even up to two years his wife died because of them."

deliciousfooduk96:

"I hope say e no be him she Dey marry o."

elena_nel21:

"As long as it is Blessing CEO,m really tired pls."

_ofomacynthia_:

"The both of them are doing drugs, see as his face don dry finish."

Source: Legit.ng