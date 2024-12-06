Blessing CEO shares bedroom clip of businessman IVD, threatens to leak tape: “She no dey alright”
- Relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, also known as Blessing CEO, has left many unsettled over her recent post
- The self-proclaimed love expert shared a bedroom video of celebrity auto dealer IVD and gushed about his beauty
- Not stopping there, Blessing made known her plans to reveal my private moments of the businessman, causing a stir online
Relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, also known as Blessing CEO, has caused a stir on the internet with a recent post.
Blessing CEO spoke out on Instagram about celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, also known as IVD.
The self-proclaimed love guru threatened that she was going unveil the businessman’s private clips.
She made the statement while posting a shirtless video of IVD, characterizing him as a fine man.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
“Na me go leak ur nuude las las my geeeee. Fine boy ivd.”
See the video below:
Sophia Momodu, excited as she flies a lush private jet, sings praises to God in video: "Enjoy my lady"
See how netizens reacted to Blessing CEO’s post
Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:
thrifttreasures__:
"I no sure say This woman dey alright at all."
elena_nel21:
"As long as it is Blessing CEO,m really tired pls."
mikky_wheelz:
"LOVE BRUKWA THIS ONE CHUKWU AJU."
amaka_okoli86:
"Somebody that did a photoshoot claiming she is married to an Edo man..This woman is a Yabaleft patient."
meeraah_cul:
"This life ehnn,a min your a celebrity next your a nobody."
achalaugo_:
"Watin you been Dey expect eehh ivd abi na dvd 😂 this is just the beginning 😩I’m sitting patiently waiting for the nudees biko."
tanitami8:
"Na widower when get 5 kids, when get HIV, when you dey feed,dey pay him rent, na you dey die for."
antobaybeh:
"Tufiakwa it's not even up to two years his wife died because of them."
deliciousfooduk96:
"I hope say e no be him she Dey marry o."
elena_nel21:
"As long as it is Blessing CEO,m really tired pls."
_ofomacynthia_:
"The both of them are doing drugs, see as his face don dry finish."
Blessing CEO flaunts her home
Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO had got Nigerians talking after her post on social media.
Blessing took to her official Instagram page to share a video of a beautiful building, stating that it was hers.
While some Nigerians congratulated her on the achievement, others asked if she was truly the owner of the house.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.