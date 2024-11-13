Bobrisky has reacted to some netizens who doubt he is outside Nigeria, and he noted that their question was proof that he was not at their level

The crossdresser expressed surprise that some people see pictures taken abroad as a big deal, and he shared why he left Nigeria

He said when he is ready, he would start to press necks, asking netizens to give him some time

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has sent a message to some people who said if he was abroad, he would have dropped proof with pictures.

Bobrisky shares plans to those who say he is not abroad. Image credit: Bobrisky

Source: Facebook

He said he did not know that taking pictures abroad was a big deal to some people. The controversial personality said he traveled out of Nigeria to take care of his sanity, not show off to others.

According to Bobrisky, if he starts to post pictures, it is the same netizens that will say he does not like to keep his life private and talks too much.

The media personality asked his fans to give him some weeks before he starts to taunt them with his pictures.

See Bobrisky's posts in the link.

Reactions as Bobrisky claims he is abroad

Check out some of the reactions to the crossdresser's message to those doubting he is abroad below:

@sunbeamm____:

"Lmaoooo see unnecessary shalaye. Bob isn’t abroad, simple and short!"

@yes_im_slim_:

"We just need proof sir because u too lie , ur are the ceo of fake life."

@ezinne.zee:

"Abeg, na you Dey give us gist, na you still dey reply."

@fhavour_andersson:

"See werey. This guy has forgotten we know him in and out."

@theperfectgiftg:

"He never finish en body work."

@akpajosephine:

"He still dey hospital."

Bobrisky jets out of Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky had dropped a new update about him leaving Nigeria shortly after he regained his freedom from the EFCC.

The embattled crossdresser shared a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination.

Bobrisky's recent announcement as he leaves Nigeria has spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng