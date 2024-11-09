Bobrisky Shares His Latest Achievement Since Being Abroad: “Hollywood Stars Are Adding Me Up”
- Nigerian socialite Bobrisky caught the attention of fans and netizens online as he shared details about his London stay
- The internet personality revealed online that since he arrived abroad, Hollywood stars have been adding him
- Bob went on to brag about his status on the Nigerian social media and promised to bring more online
Nigerian socialite Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, has updated fans once more on his recent trip London.
The crossdresser revealed that he was having a good time in the foreign country and connecting with Hollywood stars.
In a bold statement, Bobrisky declared himself the most stylish online personality in Nigeria, claiming that Hollywood celebrities have been showing him plenty of love.
He also teased his followers, promising to share photos from his trip once he's ready.
Bobrisky wrote:
"Have been seeing a lot of Hollywood stars adding me up here lately. Thank you so much for adding up the most stylish in Nigerian Instagram. I am on a break for now. I am coming back on your timeline soon."
See his post below:
Netizens react to Bobrisky's post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
sueizmarie_izonpoet:
"Hollywood inside UK? There’s tapeworm inside this human’s head."
amorsa_x:
"Donald trump dey look you with one eye."
ceo_lolas_clothing_empire:
"I never see who mumu reach Bobrisky and Portable."
mcmakopolo1:
"This man too like to behave like woman."
successful_whinner:
"Yall didn’t notice Bob is losing followers lately."
jesusneverfail:
"Never seen a man wey dey talk reach bob oooo😂E dey talk pass the gender he dey claim self."
josh_godson_jos:
"Nigeria really gives so much attention to nonentities and irrelevant people. Mtchewww‼️"
rosythrone:
"From mummy of Lagos to mummy of Hollywood stars."
dreadbyyankee:
"Some people Dey make English confuse person these days o,Abeg na stylist or stylish ?🥸🥸🤣😂, make bob no scatter person brain Abeg."
Bobrisky shares abroad location
Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky continued to make it to the frontline of blogs amid his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Recall that Bob was stopped from travelling to London days ago by EFCC officials after details about his flight were posted online.
In a recent update, the socialite who left the country afterwards shared videos of his new stop, sparking concerns online.
Source: Legit.ng
