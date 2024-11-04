Crossdresser Bobrisky has dropped a new update about him leaving Nigeria shortly after he regained his freedom from the EFCC

The embattled crossdresser shared a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while showing a screen that hinted at his destination

Bobrisky's recent announcement as he leaves Nigeria has spurred comments as Nigerians shared diverse opinions

After two failed attempts to leave the country, embattled crossdresser Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has left Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on board a plane before he was recently released by the anti-graft body.

Recall that the controversial social media personality was also arrested by Nigerian Immigration after attempting to leave Nigeria through the Seme-border.

On Monday, November 4, Bobrisky took to his Instastory to share a video of himself on board what looked like a plane while sharing a screen that hinted at his destination as Amsterdam.

Captioning the video, the Mummy of Lagos, as he is also known, wrote,

"See u soon Nigeria."

Netizens react as Bobrisky leaves Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

dianagold___:

"Bob life is all about social media."

ziggydam:

"Your mouth no dey tire u no fit move in silence ."

trav__o1:

"Baba just dey jet anyhow this days safe trip big guy."

moshakodaku:

"When you are just too obsessed with updating your enemies on your next move....Idris is certainly the weapon formed against him."

_iamsheila__

"90percent of bobrisky’s problems,are caused by his mouth!! Man can’t stay low key or discreet to save her life."

kennedyexcel:

"Werey you no go dey on a low key until dem arrest you again on air.."

Prison warder shares privileges given to Bobrisky

Legit.ng previously reported that a delegation from the House of Representatives was sent to investigate Bobrisky's treatment in prison, and a video of their visit quickly surfaced online.

In the clip, one of the officers interrogated said Bobrisky was examined, adding that checks showed he has a male reproductive organ.

The prison official also spoke on the special treatment given to the crossdresser while at the facility. He said he was kept in a special cell known as Cell B.

