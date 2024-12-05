A video and picture from gospel singer Victoria Orenze's ordination as an apostle has emerged on social media

The event was graced by singer Nathaniel Bassey, Bishop Wale Oke and Pastor Chris Delvan, who ordained the singer as an apostle

Victoria Orenze's new status as an apostle has, however, spurred mixed reactions from online users, especially Christians

Popular gospel singer Victoria Orenze was recently ordained as an apostle by Pastor Chris Delvan, and a video from the event has recently surfaced online.

In addition to Delvan, Bishop Wale Oke, gospel singer, and Hallelujah Challenge organiser Nathaniel Bassey were also present, and pictures of them laying hands on Orenze surfaced online.

Delvan and others lay hands on Victoria Orenze as she becomes an Apostle. Credit: victoriaorenze.

In one clip, Pastor Delvan was seen charging Victoria Orenze, who is known for chanting in her songs about the roles of apostleship.

Watch the video of Pastor Chris Delvan charging Victoria Orenze below:

See pictures showing Nathaniel Bassey and Bishop Wale Oke at the event below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Victoria Orenze faced criticism after she referred to God as Jehovah El-Steeze.

Reactions as Victoria Orenze becomes an apostle

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

deluxe_pastor:

"Pastor ordains apostle? What's the precedence for that in scriptures?"

GabrielChimaR:

"Why is she putting on black."

BamtopB:

"Many things are just wrong in our Pentecostal system. This new status is more of a devolution in how we’ve seen you. You can still affect your generation without this whole …"

Nasibzubairu1:

"APOSTLESHIP IS NOT FOR WOMEN OH, PLEASE DONT DO THIS MISTAKE."

Xen2ury:

"Apostleship is not for women, don't be mistaken."

AkpCharles:

"Nobody is dragging this? This is interesting…we are making progress then."

DibiaConfi48238:

"Church business Dey boom."

heroism2000:

"This misadventure will end in deep pain for all those involved. Sad. The bible doesn't permit a woman to teach men doctrine in a church. Can you see the total madness of Commissioning a female apostle? Is the Bible now a dead book? The blindness in the church is terrible!"

Victoria Orenze celebrates birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the gospel singer turned a new age on Thursday, March 23.

Victoria also took to her page to express gratitude to God as she added a new age.

The singer took to her social media timeline to share a lovely picture.

