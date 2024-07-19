Gospel singer Victoria Orenze has addressed the criticism she received after she described God as, ‘Jehovah El-Steeze'

Orenze, in a reaction, explained the meaning of 'steeze' and added bible verses to back up her description of God

The spirit-filled singer's response has further stirred mixed reactions, with some agreeing with her explanation

Popular gospel singer Victoria Orenze recently clarified her description of God with the secular phrase ‘Jehovah El-Steeze’.

Orenze has spurred a reaction with a now-viral video where she described God with the word, ‘Steeze.’

Amid the backlash, Orenze clarified her comment while backing it with bible verses that described God with words like fire, vehicle, thunder and others.

Victoria Orenze responds to backlash. Credit: @victoriaorenze @poojamedia

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a lengthy statement, the gospel singer wrote:

“Steeze is an English word in the dictionary which speaks of a person’s distinctive and impressive way of doing things or style also one who has composure.

“God’s distinctive and impressive way, style and composure blows my mind. Scriptures says, He is a consuming fire Heb. 12:29 another says He is wrapped in light meaning He wears light psalms 104:2 another says the cloud is His vehicle psalm 104:3, His eyes are like fire Rev.19:12, 1:14 and His voice like thunder, like the sound of many waters. Another says in His presence mountains skip like ram psalm 114:1-8."

Read more of her tweet below:

Recall that Farooq Oreagba was referred to Mr Steeze during this year's Ojude Oba with his outfit.

People react to Victoria Orenze's tweet below:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

kara4hero:

"That isn't His Name... You can call Him God with steeze, and there wouldn't be any issues. But, give révérence to that name Jehovah - it is sacred."

Smith_pharez:

"Ma, Steez originates in Black and hip-hop slang from the 1980s. So, it was borrowed from carnal world into English dictionary, so when you say revelation & understanding was when you speak from. Make me understand, is it Holy Spirit that gave you this revelatory with EL?"

evergreenesther

"Dearly beloved, if you called God that phrase before the slang started trending, then that may be fine. But if you coined that name only after the internet slang found expression in the mouth of the world, then you might want to trash it."

evergreenesther:

"Words just don't trend, they trend for a purpose. It doesn't matter if you cam find them in the dictionary adjectival-ly or adverbial-ly. Once they start trending on the lips of ungodly people, then you don't want to use it."

ThePChris

"El-Steeze" has no biblical origin ,don't force trends into the bible. Let's respect God. Celebrate you mam."

Victoria Orenze marks birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Victoria Orenze clocked a new age on Thursday, March 23, and she was overjoyed to witness a new year.

Victoria, who is popular for her song, Spirit Chant, released in 2020, expressed gratitude to God as she added a new age.

The singer took to her social media timeline to share a lovely picture.

Source: Legit.ng