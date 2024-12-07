The Experience 19 has fast become a trend on social media, with clips from the gospel concert emerging online

Ebuka Songs, Yinka Alaseyori, and Dunsin Oyekan, among others, also trended as people couldn't help but share their opinions about their ministrations

Ebuka Songs, who was formerly signed to Moses Bliss' label, ministered his hit song 'I am a soldier' rocking military attire

Fun videos from the annual gospel music concert The Experience 19 in Lagos are trending on social media, especially on X, formerly Twitter.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, Ebuka Songs, Frank Edwards, and Mercy Chinwo were among the top artists at the event.

Ebuka Songs and Yinka Alaseyori ministering at The Experience 19. Credit: ebukasongs/theexperience/adeyinkaalaseyori

Videos from the event ground at Tafawa Balewa Square have shown that worshippers turned up in large numbers.

Bidemi Olaoba, a first-time performer at the event, left worshippers on their feet with his songs; the same applied to Yinka Alaseyori.

Moses Bliss' ex-signee Ebuka Songs also performed his hit song, 'I Am a Soldier,' and the audience sang along with him.

People react to videos from The Experience

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the videos, read them below:

royaledibletreats:

"Thank God for his grace @ebukasongs God bless you @akpororo for the mention last year. You called it forth."

Dhara_ex:

"This is the most crowd I’ve ever seen in my life, whutttttt."

EkeVanVictor:

"I’ve been to eight editions of eXperience but never have I seen a crowd as large as this one in #TheExperience19. So much that all the overflows are filled and there’s still a teeming crowd outside."

Timmylee_1:

"First time attendant of The Experience, and like seriously it was massive . Danced danced danced till 7 am #TheExperience19."

Tope Alabi, others grace The Experience 18

Legit.ng previously reported that Tope Alabi was among the singers at The Experience in 2023.

The singer also shared a heartwarming clip of her linking up with some of her colleagues.

Reacting to Alabi's video, a fan wrote:

"The Glory of God shall be Reveal Love you mama."

