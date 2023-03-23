Popular gospel singer Victoria Orenze is celebrating her birthday today and has shared a lovely picture to mark her special day

Victoria, in a birthday message, expressed gratitude to her maker as she sweetly described life as a blessing

Many of the gospel singer’s fans and followers have taken to major social media platforms to pen birthday messages to her

Spirit-filled gospel singer Victor Orenze clocked a new age on Thursday, March 23, and she was overjoyed to witness a new year.

Victoria Orenze, who is popular for her song Spirit Chant released in 2020, expressed gratitude to God as she added a new age.

Victoria Orenze expresses gratitude to God. Credit: @victoriaorenze

Source: Instagram

The singer took to her social media timeline to share a lovely picture as she wrote:

“Life is a blessing and thank God for life! I am so glad I belong to Jesus Christ! Thank you Lord!!! Happy birthday to me!”

See her post below:

Fans pen birthday messages to Victoria Orenze

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

officialjudikay:

"Happy Birthday!!! Thank you for being a consistent blessing... We celebrate youuuu ma ❤️."

iambenyeogo:

"Happy birthday to you ma ❤️❤️."

greatdminor:

"Happy birthday ."

davidnkennor:

"Happy Birthday Vickie!!! So much love from here & above. It's a new day. Walk in it gallantly. You get backing."

ntokozombambo:

"Happy Birthday Sis’ V ❤️ Thank you for being such a great blessing to our generation. We love you ."

wosee_'s:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Mentor and Role Model! Your heart for God is beautiful. I tap I tap I tap I’m in awe of the Lord is doing in you . You are touching our lives❤️we love you!"

slimladycarrie:

"Happy birthday to you ma’am…thank you for sharing your gift with the world,.thank you for answering the call of Christ..you inspire me ma."

Source: Legit.ng