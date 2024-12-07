Media personality Morayo Brown is trending online over her comment at this year's edition of The Experience

Morayo Brown, while addressing worshippers, seemingly charged them about Jesus' winning irrespective of the economic situation

The TV presenter's comment at the worship event has, however, triggered reactions, with some netizens criticising her

Nigerian media personality Morayo Brown attended this year's edition of The Experience, an annual gospel concert held in Lagos in December.

Morayo, one of the people who anchored the event, mounted the podium to speak with worshippers.

In what seemed to be a move to charge people at the event about Jesus winning, she drew the ire of netizens. The media personality said Jesus was winning irrespective of the country's current economic situation.

Morayo, in a short clip that has gone viral, said: "When plantain sells for N10,000, Jesus wins."

She also tried to encourage the worshippers to speak the words after her.

Watch the viral clip of Morayo Brown speaking at The Experience 19 below:

Recall that Ebuka Songs, Mercy Chinwo, and Frank Edwards, among others, shared fun videos of them linking up with their colleagues at this year's edition of 'The Experience'. There was a massive turnout from popular gospel singers within and outside Nigeria at his year's concert.

Bidemi Olaoba, Ebuka Songs, others minister at The Experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Bidemi Olaoba and Ebuka Songs were among the gospel singers who stole the spotlight at The Experience.

Ebuka ministered his hit song 'I Am A Soldier' at the event, rocking in miliary-like attire.

The large attendance at the concert held in Lagos also amazed several netizens.

