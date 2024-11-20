Skit maker Funnybros has announced a good news with his fans on social media and congratulations have been pouring in for him

He also shared a chat he had with father where the old man called him out for not getting married despite his age

The funny man also shared lovely pregnancy pictures of his lover as fans drooled over the beauty of the lady

Fast-rising Nigerian skit maker and comic Onwuka Ugochukwu Richard, aka Funnybros, has announced that he has become a father.

In the post, he also shared a picture collage of his lover’s pregnancy shoot to accompany the good news.

According to the funny man, who gave a father a house months ago, his lover welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

Funnybros shares father's chat

In the collage posted by the skit maker, he also shared the chat his father had with him.

In the message, his father stated that he was of age and has not gotten married.

The comedian, who bought a Mercedes-Benz years ago, promised his father that he was going to consider settling down.

How fans reacted to Funnybros' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the funny man. Here are some of the comments below:

@iammluiz:

"Ahhh ahh werey so you get wife. Well bug congrats funny dude."

@ruty3030:

"Hmmmmm God Abeg oooo Funnybros you sneetched on me funnybroscomedy answer me, Ahhh."

@chiller_talker:

"Oh so you don marry and you get mind collect my girlfriend from me awwww."

@chidoski_comedies:

"Congrat bro."

@oldschcomedy:

"Congratulations. My man."

@ogb_recent_:

"Awww I feel like crying right now God bless you my bro."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations."

@comedianebiye:

"Congratulations bro."

@awusah_:

"Congrats blood. Gods blessing arrived, your utu has done a great job nwanne."

Dayo Amusa allegedly welcomes baby

Legit.ng had reported that the actress allegedly became the latest mother in Nollywood as news about her birthing her baby surfaced online.

In a post, Seun Oloketoye claimed the actress had her first baby in the US, and her fans and colleagues also congratulated her.

The new mother shared a post on her Insta story suggesting that something good had happened to her, and she thanked God.

