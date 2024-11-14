A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member expressed her excitement after her students celebrated her birthday

Students in her place of primary assignment (PPA) surprised the NYSC member with gifts for her birthday

The NYSC member shared a video on TikTok capturing different moments from the birthday celebration

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was happy after she got a surprise birthday celebration.

The students she taught in her place of primary assignment (PPA) gave her gifts on her birthday.

NYSC member celebrates birthday with students, Photo @arikygold

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @arikygold on TikTok, the NYSC member was seen writing on the board in a class made with blocks.

In another part of the video, the NYSC member danced with her students as she celebrated her birthday with them.

She was so excited as she danced and laughed with her students in her classroom.

Students surprise NYSC member on her birthday

The NYSC member was filmed opening gifts from her students in her PPA.

When she opened the wrapped item, she discovered a frame with her picture on it.

She held the frame high and snapped with her students outside the classroom.

Corps member thanks NYSC after her birthday celebration

In her caption, she said she appreciated NYSC for helping her meet her students.

The NYSC member described the students as an amazing set of people.

She said in the caption:

“Pov: My students surprised me on my birthday thank you nysc for making me meet these amazing set of people.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC member celebrates birthday with students

@Idris Taiwo said:

"Those students really like you."

@Mama Bear said:

"Many more years to come over."

@Akanni said:

"Celebrate more."

Source: Legit.ng