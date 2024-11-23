A Nigerian lady narrated how she did four personal projects as a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Ibadan

She shared photos from her projects and revealed that she was given a meritorious award for her achievements

Many who came across the post hailed the lady and encouraged her for her accomplishments as a corps member

A lady has narrated how he did four personal projects during her service year as a corps member in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The lady said though her friends laughed at her during the time, she received a meritorious award for the projects.

In an X post by @tesie_g, the lady said she did not have enough money after her service year but was unperturbed.

She shared photos of the project, which included a well and borehole for a school.

The lady said:

“I did 4 personal projects during my NYSC in Ibadan and I was given a meritorious award. But my friends think I was foolish to have wasted so much funds. After NYSC I didn't have 100k to my name for a while but I was pleased I did all I did.

“The plan was to just dig a well for a community school in my area but I was persuaded by the principal, students and landlords to build the scaffold that also serves as a store.”

Reactions trail corps member's projects

@MA_Iliasu said:

“May God bless you and whatever path you walk in your life. No commendation or award can compensate your service or measure your scope as a person. You've shown enough. And you're big. If it means anything, a stranger from far away feels very proud of what you did. Godspeed!”

@LarryMcAmusan said:

My mum was the Principal of that school then. Community Secondary School, Alalubosa. I see her in the pictures you shared already."

@DiohaRachel said:

"Selfless service to humanity! A queen I Stan. You did well."

