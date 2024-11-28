In a viral video, a man bought his third car and decided to drive it to his parents’ house for blessings

His parents danced and rejoiced on seeing the brand new Lexus car he drove into the compound

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and shared their thoughts on his parents’ reaction

A man bought his third car and drove it to show his parents in a viral video.

He said he wanted his parents to bless the car for him.

In a video shared by @chukabon, the man’s parents danced and sang after seeing the car.

They also entered the car as they celebrated with their son.

The video was captioned:

“POV: I bought my third car, took it home for parental blessings. Lmao, come be like them happy pass me. Congratulations to me and everyone watching, urs will come this year, if you believe type amen in the CS.”

Reactions as man buys third car

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and shared their thoughts on his parents’ reaction.

@details by CEO said:

"This is the best video have seen today this got me so emotional that I start crying congratulations. I wish to see my parents this happy someday, so help me, GOD."

@Donwise401 said:

"This is one thing I won’t experience in my life again , the joy of my parents seeing me prosper, rest in Glory mom and Dad."

@Spencer_042 said:

"I will make money in the right way and enjoy with all my family members."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man abandoned his car to purchase a Micra vehicle, which consumes less fuel than others.

His decision was due to the recent increase in the price of fuel across different states of the federation.

Reacting to the man’s decision, an expert set conditions for the car to work perfectly with less fuel.

