Nigerian content creator and philanthropist Brain Jotter has explained how he started to use his green T-shirt for content

It is no news that Brain Jotter's famous green T-shirt is associated with his brand and his contents

In an interview, he gave a detailed explanation of how he began to use his green T-shirt and what transpired

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, popularly known as Brain Jotter, has revealed to the public the reason behind his green T-shirt branding.

It is public knowledge that any content seen online with a green T-shirt is usually associated with Brain Jotter, even without checking the creator's identity. The T-shirt has become so popular that many wonder why he only wears that shirt.

Brain Jotter reveals how his branding came alive. Credit@brainjotter

Source: Instagram

Story of Brain Jotter's Green T-shirt

In a recent interview that surfaced online, the skit-maker shared the story of how he was able to carve an identity out of the green T-shirt. The skit maker noted that he created content one day, and it went viral, but it was from a WhatsApp page that had removed his own watermark and replaced it with theirs.

Fortunately for him, the green T-shirt was the only thing that connected him to the video, and that was how he began shooting his videos with the shirt.

His story resonated with many who commended him for his smart move.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Brain Jotter's revelation

Read some reactions from netizens below:

@Andyatunwa:

"It's all about having a working mindset. That was a smart move."

@stephraysan:

"That’s nice. I also like the dance moves 😂."

@HIBILLIONEAR:

"Brilliant."

BBN's Phyna knocks Brain Jotter

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, BBNaija's Phyna slammed Brain Jotter for allegedly using her name to chase clout on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An X account named Brian Jotter, a parody comedian, had written that "Phyna is not successful”.

She recounted her journey to stardom and said the skit maker should also jot down since he wanted to chase clout.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng