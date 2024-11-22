VeryDarkMan has positioned himself as a social media police who has taken the liberty to call out celebrities who do not do right in his books

The activist, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, has dragged a couple of celebrities, the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Ubi Franklin, Falz, and Bobrisky, to mention a few

While the activist has been deemed right by the public a couple of times, he gets dragged for doing the most at other times

Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan has made a name for himself through controversies and social commenting.

The social media commentator gets cases reported to him by the public but also goes online to point out the shortcomings of celebrities. While this leads to resolution sometimes, other times, it has ripple effects.

The likes of Ubi Franklin, Falz, Bobrisky and a couple of others have been victims of VDM's wrath. Let's take a look at some of the celebrities who have caught VDM's attention.

1. VDM accuses Bobrisky and EFCC

Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, got called out by VDM shortly after his release from police custody. The activist alleged that Bobrisky did not serve his supposed six-month prison term and shared a call recording where the crossdresser detailed all that transpired.

In an alleged recording, Bobrisky's voice could be heard explaining how he paid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission N15 million to clear his money laundering case, among other things.

2. VDM drags Ubi Franklin over debt

Over the weekend, social media activist VDM called out Ubi Franklin for refusing to pay a debt of N10 million. The audacious commentator stated that Ubi has been owing the person in question for quite some time and has refused to pay despite asking people to plead on his behalf.

After some days, he revealed that Ubi Franklin had paid N3 million out of the money owed.

3. VDM slams Falz over Bobrisky's case

VeryDarkMan mentioned the names of rapper Falz and his father, Femi Falana (SAN), in the dirty online drama involving crossdresser Bobrisky.

He affirmed that the singer and his father, Femi Falana, contacted him to help his case. They enlightened him about his federal case and said he needed to pay N10 million so that his name would be cleared. The matter ended up in a back-and-forth court case between the parties involved.

4. VDM says Davido didn't invite Iyabo Ojo

VDM accused Iyabo Ojo of gate-crashing Davido's wedding party. The internet personality took to his Instagram page to share a video of him calling out Iyabo Ojo, Papaya Ex, Nkechi Blessing and other skitmakers at Chivido 2024.

His focus was on Iyabo Ojo, with whom he already had an online squabble concerning the late Mohbad's death.

5. VDM drags Portable for beating promoter

VeryDarkMan did not spare Portable Zazu in his call-out spree. The label boss was dragged online by the audacious commentator after he was caught beating up his promoter at the African Shrine some weeks ago.

The said promoter landed in the hospital as he was badly injured.

VDM exposed by fans

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the type of invitation card VeryDarkMan got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Iyabo Ojo.

The activist lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event instead of the after-party she was invited to.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

