Nigerian Pastor Arome Osayi has taken a walk out of his congregation after the phone of a member rang during the sermon

The pastor, in a trending video, earlier warned that he would leave the congregation should any member's phone ring, but just as he was completing his statement, another member's phone rang

Pastor Osayi then took his file and left the congregation, and this started generating reactions from Nigerians

Pastor Arome Osayi recently made headlines when he walked away from the pulpit after a phone rang during his sermon. This dramatic move has sparked a heated debate among Nigerians on social media.

Some view it as a display of pride, while others see it as a necessary measure to maintain spiritual discipline. The incident has raised questions about the expectations of respect and reverence in a place of worship.

Pastor Arome Osayi walks out of congregation after phone ringing Photo Credit: @SpiricocoNg

Source: Twitter

Why Pastor Osayi walked out of congregation

According to Osayi, the Holy Spirit that works with him did not want such distraction. Thus, he had to leave the congregation so that the power of God residing in him would not leave him.

Below are some of Nigerians' reactions to the trending video:

Big Josh wrote:

"I can understand this, though.

"However, the question is if he had such similar "distraction" in a larger congregation or in a congregation of top politicians, would the energy still be the same?

"If no, then there just might be something wrong."

Billionaire Andre reacted:

"It’s heartbreaking people are defending nonsense."

Another Nigerian with the handle @BN_officially tweeted:

""It is not God's will for you to preach today?" Interesting, imagine Jesus walking away from the sermon on the mouth because some people were interrupting him. Imagine instead of feeding them with Fish & bread he dipped."

Big Alex, on his part, said:

"What he did is right. You can’t be in the presence of GOD and not Slient. Your phone is a big disrespect to GOD."

Erimus reacted:

"Na pastors dey pass judgment on behalf of God these days."

See the video here:

Adeboye under fire over naira-to-dollar comment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has been criticized for his comment on the naira-to-dollar exchange rate.

The RCCG Daddy GO had claimed that one dollar would have turned into N10,000 if not for him and some others praying against it.

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the revelation of the cleric on social media; most of them are condemning his comment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng