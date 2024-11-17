Nigerian social media activist Vincent Otse Martins has come heavily for one of Davido's aides, Ubi Franklin, over a N10m debt

The activist went online to reveal chats and evidence sent to him by the creditor, noting that he has tried to reach Ubi to no avail

The video has now circulated social media, as fans begin to drag Ubi, Davido and the entire 30GB camp

Vincent Otse Martins, a social media activist, has gone online to call out Ubi Franklin for refusing to pay a debt of N10 million.

According to a video released by the audacious commentator, Ubi has been owing the person in question for quite some time and has refused to pay despite asking people to plead on his behalf.

Fans mock Ubi Franklin as VDM drags him over debt. Credit: @davido, @verydarkblackman, @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

VDM played a voice recording of the victim, in which he noted that he thought Ubi was a credible person to do business with because he roles with Davido and manages Chioma; however, things failed to turn out so.

The activist also played a voice note of Ubi Franklin pleading with the creditor to give him some more time but still failed to uphold his words.

VDM shared that if Ubi fails to do what is needed, he will report him to the authorities and expose his private affairs. He asked if the music executive was cursed and mentioned how he went from running a record label to becoming Chioma's nanny.

Watch the clip here:

Many react as VDM's video trends online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@JiddaGram:

"Only this year how many people 30bg don scam dem never rest since year start 😂."

@Tumzy9:

"VDM na mumu for this one sha because Davido himself na scammer."

@Theonlyolamide:

"Does he have to mention **Davido's** name? He could actually say "Chioma's manager" and call Ubi Franklin out in peace, without tagging innocent people's names."

@MRFLOYD_247:

"Very dark man done dey use too much emotions to address issues. Some of the things he said here are not coming from a logical point of view at all."

@_Nsznn:

"Another attack don land for 30bg 😂. 30 billion gang una."

@michaelba_nabas:

"Make Ubi just stop to dey play sportybet to lift the curse."

@Foster12199:

"When bigwiz Dey talk say 30BG na sc@mmers full der una think say na lie."

@TalktoTosin09:

"Ubi no be that kind person you be. Oya show us the kind person you be, pay the guy money. Case closed. VDM give davido respect for this video."

VDM accuses Ubi Franklin of duping man

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media activist Very Dark Man called out one of singer Davido’s friends, Ubi Franklin.

VDM accused Ubi Franklin of stealing and using Davido’s name to extort money from upcoming musicians.

The social media activist gave details of the situation while sharing proof of payment transactions.

Source: Legit.ng