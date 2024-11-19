Congratulations have continued to pour in for Chidimma Adetshina following her emergence as the first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe in Mexico

Amid the celebration, some concerned fans have warned the beauty queen to be wary of any connection with Flavour to avoid becoming a baby mama, stirring up hilarious reactions from Nigerians

Legit.ng in this article lists other popular Nigerians who have been in relationships with beauty queens aside from Flavour

Chidimma Adetshina has become a centre of attraction after she emerged as the first runner-up at Miss Universe's 73rd edition in Mexico.

The beauty queen, who was rejected by South Africans, also set an achievement as the first Nigerian and African woman to win the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania since 2001.

Amid the reports of a luxurious lifestyle that awaits Chidimma, which allegedly includes $100,000 in cash, a one-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York, and a $3 million diamond-encrusted crown, concerned Nigerians have warned the beauty queen against ending up as a baby mama with the focus being on highlife musician, Flavour Nabania.

The advice to Chidimma also spurred a reaction from Flavour, who lamented how he was minding his business only to see people throw shade at him.

Amid the reactions that the topic of Flavour's interest in beauty queens has generated, Legit.ng in this article lists popular Nigerians who have been in relationships with beauty queens or married to them.

1. Flavour turned ex-beauty queens to baby mamas

The singer, whose real name is Chinedu Okoli, would easily top the list in this category.

While there are no doubts about his musical prowess, Flavour seems to have a thing for beauty queens and has, in fact, turned two into his baby mamas, which was the main reason Nigerians warned Chidimma to be wary of the singer to avoid ending up as his third baby mama.

The Indigenous singer has three beautiful daughters from love affairs with two former beauty queens, Anna Banner and Sandra Okagbue.

Flavour became a father after he welcomed his first daughter, Gabrielle, with Sandra Okagbue. The lady rose to fame after winning the 2010 Miss Delta Soap Pageant, which the Orange Group organised.

Flavour also has a second daughter with Sandra Okagbue named Kaima.

Anna Ebiere Banner, who was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2013 and represented Nigeria at the Miss World 2013 pageant, started a relationship with Flavour in 2014, giving birth to a girl, Sofia Okoli, on August 1, 2015.

2. Emenike is married to a beauty queen

Emmanuel Emenike, a former Nigerian striker, is married to Iheoma Amanda Nnadi, who was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2014.

Amanda represented Nigeria in the Miss World 2014 contest but was unplaced. After her reign, she relocated to Turkey at 23 with her then fiancé Emenike.

Iheoma and Emenike once made headlines over a marriage crisis and a potential divorce but settled in the end. Their union is blessed with two children.

3. Fani Kayode married a beauty queen as 4th wife

Femi Fani-Kayode, aka FFK, is a politician and lawyer who has been married four times. His fourth wife is Precious Chikwendu, a beauty queen and the winner of the Miss United Nations (world) beauty pageant.

On February 1, 2016, Fani-Kayode and Precious welcomed their first son, christened Joshua Oluwafemi. In May 2018, the couple welcomed a triplet.

4. Joseph Yobo is married to 2008 beauty queen

The former Super Eagles defender is the second footballer on this list. He is married to Adaeze Yobo, a dancer and the winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2008.

Adaeze, who represented Nigeria at the Miss World 2008, is now a mother of two boys and a girl.

5. Late Ojukwu was married to 1988 beauty queen

The late military officer and politician was married to Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, who won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Miss Africa, and Miss Intercontinental.

Bianca was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1988, won Miss Africa in 1989 and represented Nigeria at both Miss World in Hong Kong and Miss Universe in Mexico.

South Africa claims Chidimma

In other news, Legit.ng reported how South Africans claimed Chidimma Adetshina following her success at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant.

Chidimma, who participated as Miss Nigeria during the competition, emerged as the first runner-up.

The news of Chidimma Adetshina’s win spread on social media and drew a reaction from Miss Universe South Africa’s official page.

