Nigerians on social media never hide their feelings, especially when it concerns those they care about

Following Chidimma Adetshina's success at the Miss Universe 2024, Twitter users showed concerns about singer Flavour's possible plans for her

On seeing the several tweets online, Flavour has now replied, as he expressed his feelings about the various accusations

Some Nigerians on X were concerned about Chidimma Adetshina falling into the hands of Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka Flavour, especially now that she has made a name for herself in the just-concluded Miss Universe 2024.

It is no news that Chidimma Adetshina emerged as the first runner-up in the world’s Miss Universe competition. She came second behind Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, who emerged as the winner of the 73rd edition of the global Miss Universe pageant.

Flavour reacts after being accused online concerning Chidimma Adetshina. Credit: @chichi_vanessa, @2niteflavour

Twitter users went online to start a campaign to hide Chidimma from Flavour due to his history with beauty queens.

The singer has now replied to the tweets, stating that he has been minding his business but still gets attacked online.

He wrote on his X page:

"Minding my business and still collecting stray bullet. A whole Igbo angel. Na God get me ."

See his tweet here:

Nigerians react to Flavour's response

Read some reactions below:

@Ugochukwu_96

"We sabi as you dey move na why 😂."

@Blacksodje:

"Bro, leave this one...no think am."

@evitalrepus:

"She's not light-skinned so she's SAFE!"

@TimedFrank:

"No be you again? Once you wear your jumpsuit, it’s all over😂😂😂."

@FREDelicious1:

"We no kuku trust you. You and @inyanya too dey whine waist. No go whine Chidimma."

@MikeUbaka:

"We gats protect her from you and Emenike😂🙏."

@MrOlibaba:

"Flavour and any body with the name Chidinma na 5&6."

Chidimma Adetshina: SA opposition party outraged

Legit.ng previously reported that ActionSA, an opposition party in South Africa, questioned why Chidimma Adetshina was permitted to travel to Nigeria.

This came amid a report of the beauty queen's mother undergoing a fraud and corruption investigation in South Africa.

The alarm raised by ActionSA has stirred reactions from Nigerians. It comes after Chidimma was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria.

