Several moments from Miss Universe 2024 have continued to make the news, and the latest was the announcement of the winner

After Denmark's representative was announced as the winner of the beauty pageant, the other contestants did not focus on her

They gathered around Nigeria's representative, Chidimma Adetshina, who took the second position and rejoiced with her in a trending video

Nigeria's representative at the just-concluded Miss Universe 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, stole the spotlight at the beauty pageant.

She was among the top five contestants at the global event and waited keenly with Denmark's representative, who was announced as the competition's winner.

Miss Denmark became emotional after her country was mentioned. However, other contestants did not go toward her but went to hug Chidimma instead.

The beauty queens expressed more excitement for the Nigerian lady despite her second position. Only a few people went to embrace the Denmark lady later in the video.

Reactions as Chidimma Adetshina steals winner's show

Check out some of the reactions to Chidimma Adetshina stealing the spotlight at Miss Universe 2024.

@blochief:

"Normally, they were supposed to celebrate the winners, but they went to her because they believed she deserved it."

@Sunshine_Kings:

"She was the winner. After Top 5, they don’t care about your beauty or anything. It’s all depends on the answer you give. And Chidimma's own was perfect. Even Thailand was better than Denmark. But let’s all pretend like we don’t know she was robbed."

@oloriruby:

"Honestly, if the Denmark lady eventually watch the video again, she will be crying. I'm sure Chidinma will shine more than the actual winner."

@IchieGoldl:

"Heard she won it. Na some dirty politics made them give it to the white one."

@DadiAaliyah:

"This video is telling. I love how the other contestants rushed her especially the black contestants. The true definition of women supporting women."

Chidimma Adetshina returns to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chidimma returned to Nigeria after an impressive performance at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico.

She got a reception from the Miss Universe Nigeria team with some dancers and a music band welcoming her.

However, many Nigerians were displeased with the reception Chidimma received, considering her position at the global pageant.

