A psychologist JohnBosco Chika Chukwuorji has hailed Chidimma Adetshina for her performance at Miss Universe 2024

He shared some of the qualities that made the beauty queen stand out despite the challenges she faced leading to the event

Chukwuorji also praised Nigerians who supported Chidimma and he admitted that her country played a pivotal role in her success story

As Miss Universe Africa, Chidimma Adetshina basks in the euphoria of her success at the beauty pageant, a psychologist JohnBosco Chika Chukwuorji, shared what spurred her win.

Psychologist shares his take on how Chidimma Adetshina became Miss Universe Africa. Image credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Recall that Chidimma had to withdraw from Miss Universe South Africa after some South Africans bullied her. She received an invite from Miss Universe Nigeria, honoured it, and won the competition.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Chukwuorji shared what Chidimma did to overcome her challenges and emerge victorious, among other issues.

Psychologist hails Chidimma Adetshina

Speaking about the qualities of the beauty queen, Chukwuorji, who is a Senior Lecturer and Clinical psychologist at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu state, said:

"Chidimma has a remarkable amount of poise and elegance which made her stand out in this global competition. I congratulate her for this feat. She has made Nigeria and Africa proud through this accomplishment. Although she faced some peculiar challenges, she was able to emerge victorious due to several factors."

He also spoke about how successful people feel at times and how they shake it off, and he linked it to Chidimma's story. In his words:

"Successful people often have those times of uncertainty when they feel like giving up the effort. It's okay to feel that way, but the decision one makes at such defining moments makes the difference. First is that Chidimma was prepared and determined. She had the inner strength, grit, and resilience to bounce back from the trauma of her experience in South Africa. "

Psychologist shares how Nigerians helped Chidimma Adetshina

JohnBosco Chukwuorji, who is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Michigan State University Department of Public Health, Flint Michigan, United States of America, also shared the impact of Nigerians in Chidimma's win.

"The second factor that was helpful to her is the support from Nigerians and other well-meaning individuals from other parts of the world. When you are resilient and have the right social support in any undertaking, it increases your chances of success."

He noted that individuals must learn to make proper use of the support they get as the famous Miss Universe Nigeria did.

"Whether people will support the person is not entirely in the hands of the individual, but resilience is the foundational trait that youths must cultivate. In Chidinma's case, she had the foot in the door and her South African experience increased the momentum of the massive support she got."

Chidimma Adetshina thanks Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chidimma Adetshina had humbly expressed her gratitude to Nigerians for their support.

In a post shared via her official Instagram page following her feat as first runner-up, Chidimma thanked all for standing by her.

She stated that history was made only because of how they supported and believed in her dedication and strength.

Source: Legit.ng