David Hundeyin brutally tackled the son of a South African actress who mocked Chidimma Adetshina for taking second position at Miss Universe 2024

The actress' son Aphelele noted that he did not mind Chidimma's position as far as she did not win the beauty pageant

David shared the benefits Chidimma got for taking the second position at Miss Universe and rubbished the pink boxers Aphelele wore

Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin took a swipe at the son of a South African actress Aphelele Tyelbooi after the latter laughed at Chidimma Adetshina for being the first runner up at Miss Universe 2024.

David Hundeyin reveals Chidimma Adetshina's entitlements as he blasts South African for taunting her. Image credit: @davidhundeyun, @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Aphelele said he had no problem with Chidimma bagging the second position because she did not win the beauty pageant.

In Chidimma's defense, Hundeyin noted that the beauty queen's package included a $100,000 cash, a one-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York, a $3m diamond-encrusted crown and connections, and contacts to kick off a successful career in modelling and showbiz.

David Hundeyin brutally knocks South African troll

The investigative journalist observed Aphelele's pink boxers on his X display picture and noted that he would keep posting and lusting over photos of Jason DeRulo who will never notice that he exists.

Besides, Hundeyin said that the only thing that Aphelele would accomplish with his life was being the son of a C-list actress in a South African soap that nobody under the age of 43 has ever watched. He added that Chidimma's life is far better than that of the South African.

See David Hundeyin's response to Aphelele's tweet below:

Reactions as David Hundeyin tackles Chidimma's critic

Check out some of the reactions to David Hundeyin's tweet against the South African actress' son who laughed at Chidimma Adetshina below:

@HeDontMakeNoise:

"The werey head light like phelele ball. Nothing dey inside."

@Insurrection_X_:

"Burn the Diddy party souvenir looking xenophobic rat."

@chookaah:

"Make una bring shovel make we cover this guy dead body. David just murdered, dug a grave and put him in. Cover up please."

@BishopPOEvang:

"Omo I have never seen a clap back in this manner before. You cooked bro with your pink boxers."

@I__E__O:

"This is huge for a girl South Africa rejected and chased out of the country. Now I believe that some disappointments are blessing."

@shallysam1989:

"This statement is just like a spear to the sou. If I am the person he is referring to, I will delete my twitter sell my phone and start farming because this is too much to bear."

Chidimma Adetshina appreciates Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chidimma Adetshina had humbly expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support.

In a post shared via her official Instagram page following her feat as first runner-up, Chidimma thanked all for standing by her.

She stated that history was made only because of how they supported and believed in her dedication and strength.

Source: Legit.ng