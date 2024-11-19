Ooni of Ife's son with Queen Naomi has just clocked four, and his mum is going all out to celebrate him

The Queen posted several videos of her son with his cousins as they danced beside his huge birthday cake

Her post about her son was met with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers on social media

Queen Naomi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, is celebrating her son Tadenikaro's fourth birthday on November 18, 2024.

The prophetess shared videos of her son vibing with his cousins while they stood by his huge, beautiful cake. The videos melted the hearts of social media users as the young chap looked young and vibrant.

Recall that Naomi confirmed the end of her three-year marriage to the monarch on her official Instagram page in 2021. Ever since then, the two have lived their separate lives, as the monarch has gone on the marry other wives.

The two also reunited recently at an event. The Ooni, who graced the event alongside his entourage, was seen having a father-son moment with his child Tadenikaro, whom he had with Naomi.

The former Olori, Naomi, and the Ooni got married in October 2018 and welcomed their son, Tadenikaro, on November 18, 2020.

The ex-queen, who leads an interdenominational ministry in Akure, Ondo state, explained that her decision to end the marriage stemmed from a disconnect between the monarch’s public image and ‘his true self.’

Since their separation, the monarch and the prophetess had not been seen together publicly until recently, when they reunited, sparking major reactions online.

