Nigerian beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina has been celebrated by South Africa over her Miss Universe win

Chidimma emerged as the first runner-up in the competition, and a congratulatory post was shared on the Miss Universe South Africa page

Nigerians had a lot to say after South Africa’s congratulatory message went viral, considering the drama Chidimma had faced from them over her identity

South Africa has celebrated Chidimma Adetshina over her performance at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant.

Chidimma, who walked as Miss Nigeria during the competition, emerged as the first runner-up (second position) and was also crowned the new Miss Universe Africa and Oceania for being the highest-placing African.

The news of Chidimma Adetshina’s win spread on social media and drew a reaction from Miss Universe South Africa’s official page.

Nigerians react as South Africa celebrates Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe success. Photos: @chichi_vanessa, @missuniverseng

On X (Twitter), they penned down congratulatory messages for Chidimma and referred to her as their golden girl.

“Congratulations to our golden girl Chidimma Adentshina for placing 1st runner up . You stood tall & brought pride to all of Africa.

South Africa and Nigeria we can all be proud. It’s a rare occasion when a black African reaches these heights.”

In another post, Chidimma was acknowledged as the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. See their tweet below:

The Miss Universe SA page also shared a pidgin English tweet to calm Nigerians' nerves and foster unity with South Africa. They wrote:

“Pesin no fit play with una again? Las las love na di only tin we get and even with all the palava and wahala, all of us be one.”

Recall that the South African-born Nigerian model faced many trials in South Africa after she participated in the Miss South Africa pageant. This forced her to withdraw from the competition and join the Miss Nigeria pageant, which she won, qualifying her to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

Chidimma faced trials in South Africa over questions about her origin, as her Mozambican mother was accused of committing identity fraud, among other things. They also wrote petitions to the Miss Universe organisers to get her removed from the pageant.

Reactions as South Africa celebrates Chidimma’s success

Shortly after Miss Universe South Africa shared posts to celebrate Chidimma Adetshina’s Miss Universe success and called her their golden girl, their posts went viral online, drawing reactions from Nigerians.

Judith asked why South Africans are claiming Chidimma:

Ijaya said Chidimma brought pride to Nigeria:

Nwokeoma said they must be out of their minds:

Chubbitee:

“I love that she made it to the point they couldn’t ignore her success 👏👏👏👏.”

sabiigirlfashion:

“Victory is everyone's sibling 😂.”

korexkateebz:

“Are they mad?????? Abi the handler is on colos??? After they sabotaged her??????”

chyoma_cy:

“It’s the audacity for me 😂😂.”

orange.livs:

“Know me when I’m poor , not when I’m rich , you claim relationship🎼…Taa . … it’s the how South Africa shamelessly Affiliates themselves with her successes for me … 😂.”

0somi:

“After all South Africans did to her? This organization is mean! Taking glory? I am disappointed.”

odamiss:

“The Audacity!!!! 😂😂, This win is purely Nigerian. .You should apologize for how you treated Chi Chi. Before posting stuff like this.”

ijjoy:

“People are attracted to success, know this and know peace. No one wants to attach themselves to failure.”

Miss South Africa drops out of Miss Universe race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa’s representative at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, Mia Le Roux, dropped out of the competition at the last minute.

On November 15, 2024, an official statement was issued on Miss Universe South Africa’s X page, where Miss South Africa’s withdrawal was announced.

The statement explained that the South African beauty queen dropped out of the pageant due to health concerns.

