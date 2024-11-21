Miss Universe: Chidimma Adesthina Recounts Experience In Recent Interview, "History Has Been Made"
- Nigerian Beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina went online to share her experiences during her journey following her astounding performance at the Miss Universe 2024
- Recall that Chidimma emerged victorious in the recently concluded Mis Universe 2024 after clinching the first-runner-position
- Recounting her journey to the crown and making history, Chidimma shared her experience in a recent interview
Chidimma Adetshina is still basking in the euphoria of her victory as she continues to celebrate her historic win at the just-concluded Miss Universe 2024 online.
It is now public knowledge that the beauty queen emerged as the second runner-up at the recently concluded Miss Universe and was also crowned Miss Africa and Oceania, making history on November 16, 2024.
You will also recall that the beauty queen humbly bowed out of pageantry, noting that she had nothing to prove. She stated it was time to focus on herself and do something different.
Speaking about her journey in an interview with News Hub, Chidimma shared that she broke her own expectations and the crazy acceptance she has received ever since her feat. She stated that history has been made, and Nigeria will not forget that.
Additionally, she maintained that she won in people's hearts, which is all that matters.
Watch the clip here:
In other news, Nigerian singer Flavour was dragged on social media over his possible plans for Chidimma Adesthina. The Indigenous music star has a history with beauty queens, so fans insisted on hiding Chichi from him.
In his response, he noted that he was an Igbo angel, simply minding his business.
Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina brags
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian Beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina went online to celebrate her victory with a new post following her astounding performance at the Miss Universe 2024.
Recall that in the race to win Miss Universe 2024, she was announced as the 1st runner-up and Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.
In a new post, Chidimma Adesthina bragged about her win while appreciating the Silverbird Group and her fans for standing by her.
