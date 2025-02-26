Nigerian singer Naira Marley has allowed himself to be vulnerable on social media following the new update about Mohbad’s death

Shortly after the court declared Naira Marley and others not guilty in the case of Mohbad’s death, he took to X to pour out his mind

Naira Marley’s emotional post raised a series of mixed reactions with some netizens showing pity for him for the first time

Nigerian singer Abdulazeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has written an emotional note on social media following the court’s update on Mohbad’s death.

Recall that on February 25, 2025, Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Prime Boy and others were not guilty in the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

Mixed reactions as Naira Marley writes emotional note about Mohbad's death after court freed him. Photos: @nairamarley, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Hours after the court’s verdict, Naira Marley took to his official X page to pour out his mind in an emotional message. The Marlian Music boss spoke of the horrors he faced after he was dragged into the tragedy of Mohbad’s death.

According to Naira Marley, he carried the shame and pain that was never his to bear. The music star added that even though Marlians are not perfect, and mistakes were made, he and Mohbad had made peace and people who knew this still pointed fingers at him after his demise.

Naira Marley wrote in part:

“We, as Marlians, were not perfect. We had to grow, we had to adapt.

Mistakes were made, but they were business-never war. I made peace with Mohbad. We understood each other beyond the noise, beyond the misunderstandings. And you know this.

Yet when he took his last breath in you alls arms, you looked at the world and pointed at me. You let them tear me apart. You let them call me a killer while you sat there, knowing the truth. Now you tell the story?”

Further in the emotional note, Naira Marley talked about how Mohbad still remains unburied to date and how people telling the truth from the start would have gotten the late singer the rest he deserved.

Naira Marley writes about betrayal after Mohbad's death. Photos: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to Naira Marley, people thought he would not survive the prosecution he faced and that he would remain a fugitive for life but he decided to stay and face the people instead of running.

Naira Marley said that he went to jail, stood before the justice system and faced all his travails head-on while stories kept changing. The singer added that God sees all and even though he has been broken, he hasn’t been destroyed.

He wrote:

“You never thought I would survive. You never thought I would walk through the fire and face my people, maybe you hoped I would stay a fugitive. You thought I would run. Instead, I stood before the justice system, spent time in jail, and faced everything head-on while you changed the story, again and again.

But God sees all. The truth does not shake. The lies will fade, and time will reveal everything.

I have been broken, but I am not destroyed. And when the truth finally speaks, I pray your heart is strong enough to bear it.- Naira Marley”

See Naira Marley’s tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Naira Marley’s letter

Naira Marley’s public statement after the court declared him not guilty in the case of Mohbad’s death was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. For the first time, some of them expressed pity for the Marlian Music boss while others continued to tackle him.

Chinonxo took back all of the negative things they said about Naira Marley:

Gabi tackled Iyabo Ojo for being one of the most active voices against Naira Marley:

Snazzy said that even though people doubted Naira Marley, he might actually be the victim:

HPsalm admitted that he was feeling pity for Naira Marley:

Rachel prayed for Naira Marley if he was truly innocent of the claims:

Chinonxo defended Naira Marley by saying he was accused of bullying and not killing:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Berrylmaf' said:

“Tell me i’m a narcissist without telling me i’m a narcissist. Now he is trying to gaslight everyone, like we didn’t hear Mohbad video where he specifically said we should hold Naira responsible if anything happened to him.”

Princesscapture__ said:

“Shatapp, you bullied that guy constantly and made him live in fear. You’re not innocent.”

Sophihair wrote;

“Because people are vibing to one song bully sef dey write epistle……….oshe scribe😂.”

Olofin_roseline said:

“You are part of what led to this death, because mohbad should have been treated in d hospital,but he was afraid of u guys,that u might accomplish ur mission through any angle,he's always afraid to go anywhere, mohbad should have been treated in d hospital but dey had to call a nurse to the house,which cause his death.”

Mohbad's widow sends message to Naira Marley

In other news, Legit.ng reported that late singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, finally addressed Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley.

The young widow finally granted her first interview since her husband’s death on the With Chude show where she detailed some of the things that had been happening behind the scenes since Mohbad’s death.

During the interview, the show host Chude Jideonwo asked Wunmi what she would say to Naira Marley if she saw him today. The mum of one responded that she would tell the Marlian Music boss that deep down, he knows what he did to the late Mohbad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng