Nigerian comedian Craze Clown has reacted to the trending scandal surrounding Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Over 400 tapes of Baltasar with several women, including his brother’s wife and cousin, leaked on social media, causing an uproar

Craze Clown’s reaction to the scandal drew the attention of Nigerian netizens, who also dropped their hot takes

Nigerian actor and comedian Emmanuel Iwueke, aka Craze Clown, has reacted to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s leaked tape with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother’s wife, and his cousin, among others.

Nigerians speak as Craze Clown reacts to Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked tape scandal. Photos: Baltazar Ebang Egongong, CrazeClown Crazians.

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Craze Clown reacts to Baltasar’s scandal

The news of Equatorial Guinea’s ANIF boss’ leaked tape also trended on Nigeria’s social media and drew reactions from many, including comedian Craze Clown.

On his X page, the public figure wondered how the husbands of the women in the leaked tape would react to the news. According to him, their husbands would find it hard to forgive because it takes a lot for the women to be comfortable enough to allow Baltasar to record them.

He wrote:

“That Equatorial Guinea’s minister is wilddddd … The husbands of those women would find it hard to forgive coz do you know the level of comfort you must have gotten with a man to let him record you? It’s goneeee.”

See the tweet below:

In subsequent posts, Craze Clown added that the women’s husbands would be surprised that their women could be that freaky with another man. He also noted how wild it was for Baltasar to have those private relations with his brother’s wife and cousin.

See his posts below:

Reactions as Craze Clown speaks on Baltasar’s scandal

Craze Clown’s reaction to Equatorial Guinea’s Baltasar Ebang’s scandal drew the attention of Nigerians, who also dropped their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Official_slimscrilla:

“My own is, who is that elderly lesboi woman in the videos? What's her role in this whole scandal abii she be the man mama too? I'm confused.”

southyy_sty:

“But Bro… 300 women??!😭 Haaah!”

Its.youngeez:

“SOLOMON FOR BIBLE DEY LEARN FOR WHERE THIS MAN DEY😢.”

Omartin19_:

“They should check on his children. If anyone can comfortably go to bed with his brother’s wife and cousin, I don’t think his children at home are safe because what??”

classy___women:

“My question is na jazz his use for them, even the pregnant woman😢, why recording all of them, na wa oo, the man na ev!l oo.”

intimatetoy.ng:

“At least he should have used toys on them for more fun 😢.”

___zamanii:

“God will soon expose the Nigeria version 🙏.”

Im_anwuli:

“Everyone has an opinion until fowl yash open.”

Sanmexm:

“This is not even about money, or some fancy material values they get. If you don’t give your woman that satisfaction or thrill, she will get it from who will.”

karr_tel:

“If naija own leak ..emergency go dey the country 😂.”

Ibsuberu:

“How did one man manage to access all those plenty women, who is actually the problem here, the man or the women.”

Changeuwant:

“Everyone commenting here is doing the most behind closed doors. Someone that can’t count the numbers of men that have accessed her thing in her 20s is also condemning the man.”

samanthaflorie:

“That man is wild. If you knack pass that man, your life don spoil be that.”

_biola_b:

“If them shake this table for Nigeria 😂😂😂😂😂😂 your favourite and their wives go collect and trust Nigerians to start to defend them.”

africanflamingo_:

“Most of the husbands dey starve their wives. ‘Or justifying their acts but m3n needs to do better. Merci.”

BBN's Eloswag reacts to his leaked tape

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Eloka Paul Nwamu aka Eloswag was in the news recently after a private moment between him and an unknown woman was leaked on social media.

According to the report, the video that caught attention was released via Eloswag's Snapchat, and it has since become a heated topic online.

Reacting, the BBNaija star addressed the leaked tape that has put him in the spotlight in a now-deleted tweet via his X handle on Sunday, November 3.

