Nigerian singer Mayorkun has joined the growing list of netizens to react to Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s scandal

The Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss’ tape with over 300 women including his brother’s wife and cousin, leaked on social media

Mayorkun’s reaction to the online scandal drew more interesting comments from Nigerian social media users

Nigerian singer Mayowa Adewale, aka Mayorkun, has reacted online to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga’s leaked tapes.

The director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF) was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

The tape included his ‘relations’ with the head of presidential security’s wife, his cousin, his brother’s wife, a pregnant woman and more.

Nigerians speak as Mayorkun reacts to Baltasar Ebang's leaked tape with over 300 women. Photos: @iammayorkun, Baltazar Ebang Egongong / FB

As expected, the news drew the interest of netizens after it spread on social media, and singer Mayorkun was one of those who reacted.

On his Snapchat page, the Holy Father crooner shared a photo of Baltasar Ebang and accompanied it with an interesting caption. According to Mayorkun, if he sends that image to any lady, they should know they’re about to make a movie.

In his words:

“If I send you this picture, we making a movie baby .. LMAOOOOOOOO.”

See a screenshot of his Snapchat post below:

Mayorkun Reacts Baltasar’s leaked tapes on Snapchat. Photo: Mayorkun / Snapchat

Reactions as Mayorkun reacts to Baltasar’s leaked tapes

Mayorkun’s reaction to Equatorial Guinea’s finance boss’ leaked tape had netizens dropping funny comments. Some of them compared Baltasar Ebang to King Solomon in the bible. Read some of their reactions below:

Jayhemz:

“King Solomon dey learn from this man😂.”

Ezeqwesiri:

“Looks can be deceiving - The man could pass for a moralist celebate pastor ; but na porrn Grammy star.”

whereisnightlife:

“This man was destined for greatness but he went into the wrong field 💔.”

lifeofanni_:

“The pregnant woman burst my head 😢.”

Michie_edem:

“The man is very mindful of his positions 😂.”

Spencerofmcm:

“The man knack pastors wives sef, I love this man.”

anosike_emmanuel_c:

“Once they release him some ladies will line up to collect their own preeq.”

veetallys:

“This man decided to make it his life’s purpose to drag rights with King Solomon 😂.”

Karssieberry:

“This man own pass pornsstar but the one wey vex me pass na the pregnant woman own 😂.”

Romanranking:

“Una no go react to better issues facing the country . Once e concern sex una go react sharply.”

wems_home:

“E sure me die say person lyk dis dey dis naija!!! We dey wait.”

Manuel_11.59:

“Some of una do pass this man oh.”

oloba.balo___:

“Women are way too easy to deceive cuz u can’t tell me that’s money that make those VIPs wives to do this kind things 😂.”

inftasanguine:

“This guy is a legend (for all the wrong reasons) but we have to admit women are wilder than they let on. Y’all be wilding wilding 😂.”

