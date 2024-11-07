As Equatorial Guinea finance boss Baltasar Engonga has continued to be the centre of social discussion, media personality Radiogad shared his observation

Baltasar was arrested on fraud charges, and a search of his home uncovered hundreds of sex tapes that have since gone viral

Radiogad, addressing the trending matter, noted that most of the women in Baltasar’s tapes received physical and financial support from their husbands

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, also known as Radiogad, has joined the conversation on the director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga, who was accused of sleeping with over 300 women.

It was reported that Baltasar Engonga was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his personal device and leaked to the public.

Radiogad talked about the women in Baltazar Egongong's 300 leaked tapes. Credit: @baltazar Egongong, @radiogad/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Dozens of intimate clips surfaced on the internet showing Baltasar Ebang, who is a relative of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, with wives and daughters of ministers, dignitaries and generals.

While many Nigerian celebrities have made fun of the situation with their conflicting views, Radiogad pointed out that most of the women in the leak tapes were well-established with the help of their husbands and have no reason to be interested in other men.

Using the quote: “If you elevate your woman, she won’t be available to other men and won’t cheat on you,” he argued that such school thought has been “debunked”

In his words:

“He (Baltasar Ebang) debunked that with lots of evidence.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Radiogad’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kenny_of_dundee:

"Those 400 get money normally. Na the preeq attract them."

vaffan.kulo:

"Dem say na married women dey lead now. Dem sabi pass unmarried ones."

dunmininu126:

"So you mean almost 100 or 200 married women are be elevated well by there husband."

mildybans:

"Most of them neglects their wives sexually to concentrate on side chicks."

vchisom1:

"Dey play, just pray make u no marry unfaithful with, she will cheat for no reason at all."

vos53631:

"Omo if u elevate ur women that’s when she starts cheating."

nanc_y6803:

"400 women took advantage of an innocent man simply cus he got good dicck, if you like don’t fear women."

i_am_dimma_berry:

"Man looking Good is not by face. But by Action. Man is on Fire plsssssss."

jenidoro:

"I still stand with establishing your partner...either you do or not...a pauper is a pauper.... make your choice."

Sarah Martins lauds Baltasar Engonga

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has waded into the director general, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga's scandal.

The internet has since turned upside down following the over 300 bedroom tapes involving Baltasar Engonga that leaked online.

Sarah explained why she believes the viral Equatorial Guinea man is every woman's fantasy, despite the scandal surrounding him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng