A Nigerian lady has shared her take on the alleged videos of Baltasar Engonga's wife which reportedly emerged only

The lady said both couples seemed to have been aware of their cheating characters and appeared okay with it

According to the lady, the emergence of Baltasar Engonga's videos and those of his wife point to moral decadence

Baltasar Engonga's wife's alleged intimate videos have sparked many social media reactions.

Initially, people were sharing her photos and saying she was such a beautiful and innocent-looking woman.

Baltasar Engonga's wife alleged video is generating reactions. Photo credit: Facebook/Baltasar Engonga.

Source: Facebook

But on Saturday morning, VeryDarkMan said he got his hands on videos of the beautiful Mrs Ebang.

VeryDarkMan alluded to the point that people were sympathising with Mrs Enbang but were unaware of her own alleged exploits as regards extramarital affairs.

After VeryDarkMan shared his post, many social media users started reacting to the alleged videos.

One of the people who reacted to the post is Mamaafrica Nkeoma Adikaibe.

She said:

"I didn’t see this coming o! Now it makes more sense! What is good for the goose is equally good for the gander! Mrs Baltasar was not in denial, either. She, too, was in her own groove. So both had no issue with sleeping around with others.

"The woman fine sha face and body, everywhere still set Wella after 6kids and she come to be a baddie, very bad baddie. She and her husband are partners in crime.! They both look calm and innocent, but bulldozers behind closed doors. Yet looks innocent facially.

Now it makes more sense. Case closed. Nothing to drag again, as nobody is being cheated or hurt. They are together as a parent to their kids and as a couple and together in other extramarital affairs."

Facebook reactions

Mega Nelson said:

"Leave these people to live their lives. It’s their business."

Sonia Anatex said:

"They better check their health status ooo. They might have a plan, though I don't believe this picture and the stories attached to it."

What will happen to Baltasar Engonga?

The over 400 Baltasar Engonga videos were said to have been recorded with the consent of the participants.

If this is true, social media users have argued that he may not be prosecuted because of the videos.

According to the commentators, what happened between Engonga and the women was largely consensual since they were not forced.

Source: Legit.ng