Nigerian preacher, Oba Solomon, has reacted to the trending news of Don Jazzy donating N100 million to VeryDarkMan

The hefty donation came many weeks after VDM had blasted Don Jazzy and other celebs who donated money to Bobrisky

Oba Solomon asked VDM if Don Jazzy was still going to learn the hard way if something later happened in future

Nigerian preacher Adelana Adekunle Solomon, aka Oba Solomon, has spoken on online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan’s reaction to Don Jazzy’s N100 million donation.

On October 17, 2024, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with excitement after it was revealed that Mavin Records boss Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, donated N100m to VDM’s NGO.

The huge donation came only a few weeks after the online critic slammed Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele, Victor Osimhen, and other celebrities who donated money to Bobrisky after his prison sentence.

Oba Solomon queries VDM

Shortly after the news of the donation went viral, many Nigerians spoke on VDM’s reaction including social media preacher, Oba Solomon.

On his Instagram page, the pastor asked VDM if Don Jazzy would still learn the hard way. According to him, the online critic’s countenance changed after he got the huge donation. Oba Solomon asked VDM if he was meant to accept the money after all he had said about the music mogul in the past.

Speaking further, Oba Solomon added that fighting for truth is the mentality of the poor because money changes people. In his words:

“VeryDarkMan, congratulations for the N100 million. See how you gentle, see how N100 million changed your career within a second. VDM, this is my question for you, is Don Jazzy still going to learn the hard way? When you saw N100 million, your action was very low. Upon everything you had said, were you supposed to collect the money? Nigerians, truth is the mentality of poor people ‘I wan fight for truth’ is the mentality of poor people. When money gets to your hand, you will turn to another person. See how VDM gentle, you forgot to say Don Jazzy you will learn the hard way after N100 million. Were you supposed to collect the money after everything you had said? Ask yourself.”

Oba Solomon also asked again that if something happens in future, will Don Jazzy still learn the hard way? According to the preacher, only God and not man can be relied on because once money enters a man’s life, he will change.

He said:

“If anything happens tomorrow, will Don Jazzy still learn the hard way? Nigeria wake up, people are not to be relied on, only God. Integrity, I stand for truth alone because I’m a poor man. The truth sayer is the mentality of poor people, not for the rich. When you allow money to enter your life, it will change you entirely.”

Nigerians react as Oba Solomon queries VDM

Legit.ng gathered some comments from people who reacted to Oba Solomon’s video. Read what they had to say below:

ageless_sweetsoul:

“On this one, Oba, you're incorrect. Your narrative is/was completely off what happened. Don Jazzy donated money to VDM NGO, do you want him to say no? Would you say no Oba? You are a truth sayer too, Oba, and people donated money's to you, you didn't reject it. The matter on the ground is different. If by tomorrow, VDM compromised, change his voice, then the public can condemn that, but not when someone donated to his NGO.”

yomilookas2020:

“The money he received is not for his own personal gain. The money is specifically for his charitable work.”

Chymokwus:

“Everybody eyes done dey shine because them hear 100m. When he said that people are donating #100+#500 nobody talk. Abeg go and sit down.”

Ellasuitable:

“Keep quiet Don J donate to Nigeria kids not him. Vdm to the world.”

stainlessjenny:

“Is the Money his personal Money 💰? Pls I want to kn why all this nonsense. Why do u guys only just listen without understanding 😔”

Mikkie_ad_:

“100 million na play for your eye ? If I see 100 million now I go Dey pray make tinubu rule for another 38yrs.”

Cashbenkid:

“Social media will show you people's real colour.”

proximaofficial1:

“Money isn’t the root of ivo. The love of money is the root of ivo. Stop twisting scriptures.”

onye_jay_jay:

“Is this money for vdm Or for the poor people cause I don't understand this nonsezz you people are saying.”

Radiogad slams VDM

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Radiogad slammed Verydarkman for taking a swipe at the celebrities who donated money to Bobrisky.

The critic had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and others who gave millions to Bobrisky as the crossdresser posted it.

In a video, Radiogad gave Verydarkman a new name and said that he was just a hater because of what he said.

