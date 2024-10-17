Verydarkman, in a new video, has revealed the identity of the individual who donated N100 million to his NGO

The social media critic who had initially panicked showered prayers on Mavin record label owner Don Jazzy

Verydarkman also shared a message he received from Don Jazzy, spurring reactions from his fans and supporters

Controversial critic Martins Otse has finally found the individual who sent him the whopping sum of N100 million to his NGO.

Recall that in a previous report, VDM cried out as he called on Nigerians to come to his aid after receiving the large amount.

In a new video, the critic revealed that Mavin label boss Don Jazzy sent him the money.

VDM also shared a screenshot of the message he received from the music producer, who disclosed that he believed in his course.

The message Don Jazzy sent to VDM read:

"Morning bro. Just saw your post. Na me send N100 million to support. I believe in what you are doing and trust you to be as transparent as you have always been. We really need that in our country. I wish you all the best with the project and more blessings to you. E no easy."

VDM, amazed by Don Jazzy's generosity, showered prayers on the Mavin boss.

Watch VDM's video below:

Recall that VDM dragged celebrities, including Don Jazzy, who reportedly donated money to Bobrisky.

People hail Don Jazzy

dresticks09:

"Jazzy money looong lowkey no worry.. But he doesn’t fuss about it."

chukwu_necherem_:

"This are men to honor in this country."

cammagicmedia:

"Forget Government! Only us coming together as one people can make this country better for all !!!"

the_voltage_king:

"Normally I nor be fan of any Nigerian celebrity, but you see this don jazzy, na boss you be."

dkokopee:

"3ToTo for Don jazzy."

VDM gives out N250k to 4 people

The critic gave N250k to four fans and followers for self-development.

Earlier, he encouraged his fans to share the new skill they wanted to learn.

VDM expressed his commitment to supporting dedicated Nigerian youths in their journey toward financial independence.

