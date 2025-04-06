A video circulating on social media has it that a Nigerian man set his documents on fire after returning from a job interview

According to the video, the man attended a job interview and was told that his salary would be N95,000 per month

Out of anger, he returned home and set his NYSC discharge certificate and his university certificate on fire

A Nigerian man has reportedly burnt his documents out of anger after he returned from a job interview he attended.

According to a video making the rounds on social media, the man was angry because of the salary he was offered at the job interview.

The man says he got a job offering him a salary of N95,000. Photo credit: Instagram/Wahala Network.

In the video, which was reposted on Instagram by Wahala Network, the man said he spent N3000 on transportation to the interview venue.

He noted that after calculating his transportation expenses, he realised he would be spending N60,000 on it every month.

The man said out of the N95,000 offered to him as salary, what would be left in his hands is N35,000.

According to him, he spent seven years acquiring the NYSC and university certificate, only to be offered a small salary.

The man brought out his university certificate and NYSC discharge certificate and set them on fire. Photo credit: Instagram/Whala Network.

He brought out a gas lighter and set the two certificates on fire, saying he has no regrets.

However, some people accused him of telling lies, insisting it was not his real certificate he burnt.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man burns his certificates

@riasmbr said:

"I graduated in 2019 after graduation I started working at a Fueling house earning N18k I worked there for almost 2 years and I met a lot of people, I moved to a job of N50k and to another of N70k and to another of N100k at some point I moved from this again to another job of N50k and to another of N80k and today I own one of the Biggest Tech Company in PortHarcourt."

@victor_ose24 said:

"My personal assistant in the kitchen who is not even a graduate is any 95,000 naira Nigeria government has made education the big joke."

@jonyuppy said:

"Don’t be deceived into burning yours, he didn’t burn the original."

@yourvillageoracle said:

"Your village people sent me to tell you they have successfully worked you."

@boujeenailsby_teemah said:

"I wish I was a fly on the wall to confirm if he really burned the certificate."

@iamgidiboss said:

"Don’t get deceived, he didn’t burn the original certificate but the colored copy printed on concorde paper. Nonetheless, this is unacceptable, you just chased clout in the name of content, you forgot internet never forgets!"

@prankhottiee said:

"You burn the photocopy. No matter how we talk down on school no one can burn their school certificate."

