VeryDarkMan has reacted to a viral video of some Northerners campaigning for Donald Trump

The song, which has circulated on the Nigerian social media space, saw the Northerners, including kids, listing reasons Trump deserved to return

VDM, in an outburst, lashed out at Arewas for what he described as misplaced priorities

Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has reacted to a viral music video about Donald Trump by a Nigerian artist featuring some Northern youths.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the video has garnered reactions on social media.

VDM comes for Northerners. Credit: verydarkblackman/donaldtrump

Source: Instagram

Like several Nigerian netizens, VDM could not believe his eyes at the display by Northern youths in the music video. They all donned vests and flags containing the former president’s name and slogans.

VDM, who reshared the music video on his page, lashed out at Arewas for keeping mute on the report of young boys arrested in their region, among other pressing issues in the North.

The critic, who described the video as a misplaced priority, told Arewas to call on Trump when they have issues in their region.

Watch VDM's video below:

Netizens react to VDM's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Rayfanpag:

"Nigerians just dey confused What's going on."

A1bert4pf:

"NGO funds Dey make this one they glow , even car don change."

bobbyLekzy154:

"You can claim citizen make your song no top100 in the same country."

BrightQuilox:

"Shey Tinubu know your own papa."

razaqdotart:

"Very f00lish people. They abandon their problems and start Fighting on behalf of other countries."

Half_Human0:

"Generally a lot of Naija ppl no get sense ..it's the reason why the country can't change ...a lot of idiots."

Portable warns VDM

In the other news, the Zazu singer was not ready to give up the fight with VDM, as he served him a warning.

This was after VDM shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng