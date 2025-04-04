Nigerian singer Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, made headlines online over her culinary skills

The musician’s cousin Folashade recently spent time with the renowned chef and shared a glimpse of how she was fed

Fola, in a viral video, shared a view of the yummy pizza and chicken wings the twins mum made for her and her friend, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, recently received a shout-out from his cousin, Folashade.

Folashade posted a fun video showing herself, Chef Chi, and one of their friends.

Netizens have an idea of how Chef Chi's food tastes. Credit: @davido, @folafab

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Chioma, the musician's wife, prepared homemade pizza and chicken wings, and shared it with her sister-in-law and the guest.

As Fola took a bite of the pizza, she praised how delicious the meal was, noting the unique touch Chioma added compared to the pizza she usually eats outside.

Following the lively moment, Fola and Chi threw light shades at each other that got netizens smiling hard.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma and Folasade Adeleke showed off their beautiful family bond.

A video of Chioma and her in-law Folasade became the centre of attention online as they made a fashion statement.

The two young women were seen wearing matching tank tops paired with jeans as they shared a quick outfit check with their followers. This came a few days after Folashade shared her desire to come back in another life as an Adeleke.

Davido’s cooking skills exposed. Credit: @chefchi

Source: Instagram

She shared a picture from a church event at which Davido's father donated a whopping N1 billion to a church in honour of his late mother. She captioned the post:

"If I die & come back, Lord, I still want to be an Adeleke! I love my family."

Netizens to video praising Chef Chioma’s food

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joy6903 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 I just love them. Comfortable with each other, only a chihuahua will not love my Queen Chi."

justinachristian22 wrote:

"Make she enjoy her hubby money Abeg David is not complaining."

itzlinda_bae said:

"See ehen, if you don't like this people, I don't know what you problem is, because love lives here."

demmy6781 wrote;:

"Just listen to chioma voice omg @davido na WIFE YOU MARRY 10/10 @folazfab we love you all @teamchivido."

lyrinfy said:

"Shade and chi,love you guys, shade enjoy your food from chi kitchen."

bellablonde1 wrote:

"Its the abeg abeg for me😂 Chi no dey rude biko."

alpha_regalo said:

"Hearing Chef Chi's voice is by connection, thanks Shade."

loli331209_22 said:

"I will pay to watch the Adelekes on reality show especially chioma and Davido."

amebo1ofafrica wrote:

"Omoh chi is every mans kind of wife. Na the real achalugo be this."

Davido, CP at NBM gathering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest were spotted at a Neo Black Movement gathering, to the surprise of many.

The Neo Black Movement, which is popularly known as the Black Axe confraternity, is reportedly a male brotherhood group that focuses on intellectual radicalism and the pursuit of Pan-African struggles.

However, over the years, the Black Axe confraternity has raised questions in the minds of people, and Davido’s presence at one of their gatherings drew the attention of many Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng