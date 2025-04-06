The popular Voice of America (VOA) Hausa service ceased transmission following a directive from US President Donald Trump to dismantle the US Agency for Global Media, leaving its listeners in Northern Nigeria and neighbouring countries searching for alternative news sources

Loyal listeners expressed disappointment but acknowledged that local media outlets like Premium Times Hausa and Freedom Radio have stepped in to fill the void

The shutdown also halted updates on VOA Hausa’s digital platforms, marking a significant shift in the region’s media landscape

The popular Voice of America (VOA) Hausa radio service, widely listened to in Northern Nigeria and neighbouring countries, stopped transmitting after an executive order by US President Donald Trump.

The order, issued on 15 March, dismantled the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA, placing its 1,300 journalists and staff on administrative leave.

The sudden shutdown left many loyal listeners, accustomed to VOA Hausa’s daily broadcasts from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., seeking alternative news sources.

Impact on Northern Nigerian audience

According to Premium Times, listeners expressed mixed reactions to the cessation of VOA Hausa’s broadcasts. Hussaini Lawal, a frequent listener, shared his disappointment but noted he has since turned to other stations for news updates.

Zainab Mohammed, a retired teacher, viewed the development as an opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen its local radio landscape, though she expressed concern for the displaced VOA staff. Musa Ayuba, a long-time listener, acknowledged the quality of VOA’s programming but believed Nigerian stations could now compete effectively.

Digital presence and staff reactions

VOA Hausa’s digital platforms, including its website and online podcasts, also ceased updates, with the last posts dated 15 March.

Journalists at VOA Hausa expressed their frustration, recalling challenges faced during Nigeria’s military era when they were perceived as CIA agents.

Despite the shutdown, local media outlets such as Premium Times Hausa and Freedom Radio have stepped in to fill the void, offering reliable Hausa-language news.

About VOA Hausa

VOA Hausa is the Hausa-language service of Voice of America, a US government-funded international broadcaster.

It served as a reliable source of news and commentary for millions of Hausa-speaking listeners across Northern Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Operating through radio and digital platforms, VOA Hausa provided in-depth coverage of local, regional, and global events, gaining popularity for its balanced reporting and ability to engage prominent figures in its interviews.

