Finally, the moment we all have been waiting for is here as Iyabo Ojo shared her daughter's official wedding date

Recall that sometime in February, the actress witnessed her daughter's traditional Tanzanian wedding

The time is almost set for the ceremony in Nigeria, as the bride's mum has released the official wedding date

Priscilla Ojo is bringing her man home and everyone is loving it. Her mother, movie star, Iyabo Ojo, who recently premiered her cinema film Labake Olododo, went online to share an exciting post with fans.

Recall, the fashion influencer was surprised by her man, Juma Jux, with a second proposal in front of her loved ones on February 12, 2025.

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian celebrities joined Iyabo Ojo in Tanzania for the celebrity wedding. Toyin Abraham, Enioluwa and Chioma 'Goodhair' Ikokwu all joined the celebration to complete the squad, as they prepared for the Nigerian celebration.

In a recent social media post, Iyabo Ojo finally revealed the wedding date to the public as they gear up for the wedding. According to her, the wedding will take place on April 17, 2025 to the joy of many fans.

In her caption:

"April 17th, a shutdown alert! My precious Queen @its.priscy is tying the knot with her King @juma_jux in our traditional way! Lagos, get ready! We're bringing the heat with an East meets West vibe!"

See the post below:

Congrats Pour in for Iyabo Ojo, Priscy, Juma Jux

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@tomamode said:

"Shut down Lagos😍."

@emaginebybukola said:

"Congratulations Queen Mother, God Bless this union."

@moomoo_fresh said:

"What will they now wear on the 17th ?? They have worn Tanzania flag."

@ojulewastudio said:

"Congratulations sis , Queen Mother, this so beautiful...we are readyyyY...my clothes and Gele don set for #jp2025 as many as are believing God for their own soulmate this year God will connect you to yours...❤️❤️ Love is a beautiful thing ❤️❤️. God help me . Who is the official tv coverage blog ? That’s where I’m sleeping on."

@mheenarh__ said:

"There should be live streaming for those of us that would attend online oh, congratulations to the couple😍."

@seiilat said:

"Damipe, you do this one o 👏👏👏. Meanwhile, priscy is going to make a very gorgeous bride 😍😍😍😍😍."

@arewasynthia said:

"And the Lord made this happen 🙏 congratulations queen mother ❤️."

@debbiecookscuisine said:

"It’s going to be a beautiful and glorious day. 🔥❤️."

@cutie_jux_priscy said:

"Congratulations Queen Mother...their happiness will last forever..God will guide and guard the family..We are truly happy for you and also extremely happy to celebrate your joyous day with you."

