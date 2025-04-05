Fifteen former domestic workers of ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan have spent six years in Bayelsa prison, without conviction

Charged with theft and conspiracy to murder, the defendants were accused of stealing jewellery and luxury items worth hundreds of millions

Despite over 40 court adjournments and the absence of key witnesses, calls for justice persist as Tech4Justice, a human rights organisation advocating for the detainees, gave an update

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Fifteen former domestic workers of Nigeria’s ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan, reportedly remain in detention at the Okaka Custodial Centre in Bayelsa state, six years after their arrest in connection with an alleged burglary and theft at one of her properties.

The detainees, allegedly held without conviction since 2019, have raised concerns over prolonged trial delays, alleged maltreatment, and lack of evidence.

Their case, brought before the High Court of Bayelsa in Yenagoa, has reportedly suffered over 40 adjournments, according to a report by The Punch.

How aides were accused of theft and attempted murder

The ex-aides were accused of stealing items including seven gold bangles, Samsung electronics, and luxury furniture, with a total estimated value of ₦200 million.

They also face 18 criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, burglary, and theft. Court documents allege that the defendants conspired to kill the former First Lady, a charge their families and legal counsel insist is unfounded and intended to prevent bail.

Detained ex-aides said no evidence against them

Two of the detainees who spoke to The Punch from prison expressed frustration over their prolonged detention and what they described as systemic neglect.

“We have been in prison since 2019. We were domestic staff of the former first lady, Patience Jonathan. In 2019, there was a case of breaking into one of her apartments in Otuoke, and she decided to arrest all her workers," one of the workers said.

Another inmate alleged that they had been subjected to torture and threats.

"These people want to kill us. In this prison, they are threatening us. Anything you can do for us to leave here, please do. When I was at the station, they tortured us and (threatened) they would take us to the back and beat and hang us.” the inmate claimed.

List of ex-aides reportedly affected

Williams Alami

Vincent Olabiyi

Ebuka Cosmos

John Dashe

Tamunokuro Abaku

Emmanuel Aginwa

Erema Deborah

Precious Kingsley

Tamunosiki Achese

Sunday Reginald

Vivian Golden

Emeka Benson

Boma Oba

Salomi Wareboka

Sahabi Lima.

List of Patience Jonathan's assets ex-aides accused of stealing

Seven gold bangles and jewellery

Five Samsung air conditioners

Two sets of upholstery chairs

Six Samsung flat-screen televisions

Families appeal for justice

Relatives of the detainees have appealed to the Nigerian authorities to intervene and ensure the matter receives fair and timely adjudication.

Gladys Achese, whose sister Tamunosiki is among the defendants, said the case had taken a toll on the family.

“My parents have been shuttling between Bayelsa and Port Harcourt since 2019 to see her. I am not saying my sister is guilty or not, but the court should do the right thing and give them fair hearing,” she said.

Steve Ibiene, brother of another detainee, William Alami, said the situation had been deeply distressing.

"No court has pronounced them guilty, yet they have been in prison for six years," Ibiene said.

Patience Jonathan yet to appear in court

Several relatives accuse the former First Lady of using her political influence to stall proceedings. Boma Hubert, whose brother Reginald Sunday was detained, said the complainant had not appeared in court since the case began.

Stolen Jewellery Saga: How Patience Jonathan’s Ex-Aides Languish in Jail after 40 Court Adjournments

Source: Getty Images

“The judge told us earlier this year that the case may be thrown out since the former first lady has never appeared in court, but nothing has been done to release them,” Hubert said.

Another father described his son’s deteriorating health and the psychological impact on the family.

Legal advocacy group speaks

Legal advocacy group Tech4Justice, frustrated by delays, said efforts to secure bail had been unsuccessful due to interference and judicial delays.

Funmi Adedoyin, a legal associate with the group, said the matter had been adjourned more than 40 times between 2019 and 2025.

“Many of the adjournments have been due to the absence of police witnesses. Also, the general slow pace of justice in Nigeria contributes to the delay, especially as courts went on vacation for several months,” she said.

Adedoyin also criticised the charges, calling them disproportionate.

“Everyone in the villa was arrested. The police know that stealing is a bailable offence. Because of that, they charged them with another offence entirely different from the alleged theft of the jewellery – conspiracy to kill Madam Patience Jonathan. This is another exposé on what happened," she added.

She said three of the defendants have been granted bail on medical grounds, including one who contracted tuberculosis. One female defendant reportedly lost a child while in custody and was unable to attend the funeral.

According to Adedoyin, the judge initially presiding over the case was elevated to Chief Judge of Bayelsa state, resulting in additional delays due to administrative responsibilities. While there has been recent movement toward an accelerated hearing, progress remains slow.

Mrs Jonathan’s camp is yet to react to the development.

Mr Macaroni reacts, slams Patience Jonathan

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor and activist, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has reacted to the development.

Taking to his official X page, the comedian lamented about the injustice in the country. Mr Macaroni also wondered if Patience Jonathan even still remembers that she has people locked up in detention since 2019.

The movie star condemned the pattern of rich people abusing power by indiscriminately locking up people who cannot fight for themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng