Saheed Osupa's son, Quadri Akanni Olatokunbo Okunola has just got admitted into the US Military

The Fuji singer shared the new exciting news via one of his official social media pages to the joy of many fans

This comes amid his online boruhaha with Portable and fans had much to say concerning his son's new status

Excitement spread across social media as King Saheed Osupa's son, Quadri Akanni Olatokunbo Okunola becomes a member of the U.S. military.

This news was shared by the Fuji star in a viral video where he addressed his son as "My boy", signifying a proud father moment.

Saheed Osupa shares proud father moment as his son gets admitted in the US army. Credit: @kingsaheedosupa

In the clip, Saheed's son was in the line of duty as his mother was seen jubilating and trying to get him to smile.

Many online users have shared their joy regarding the latest development in the Osupa camp, as they rained congratulatory comments.

There have also been hilarious comments about Osupa's son dealing with Portable regarding this online drama with his father.

Watch the video here:

Portable begs Saheed Osupa

Recall that Portable recorded another video to beg King Saheed Osupa for disrespecting in viral clip online.

In the post, the singer sang to beg his senior colleague and shared the reason for disrespecting him in the first place.

What he said about the singer and reason for dragging him became s topic of discussion among.

Fans celebrate Saheed Osupa's son

Read some reactions online:

@baby.boy4real said:

"Congratulations to him oba orin don try too."

@harike_ade56 said:

"Make dis one no catch portable 🤣congratulations 🎊 on."

@yetundecarphylart said:

"Na dis guy go wire portable cord."

@iam_ajiboyeomowunmi said:

"Portable mapa da jiya seh for real."

@obamaade_sisb said:

"Make I con dey do anyhow now, I don see who go marry my daughter, portable ija sheshe bere nio, you dey yaju si Ano mi😂😂."

@pasta_linna said:

"Majek na person wey go discipline your YEYE FRIEND FENUWU GATE be this 😂😂😂."

@bukola_bbaby said:

"Na d son go con arrest portable 😂😂omo Eku 😂with that he sharp mouth 😂😂😂."

@temmie_xclusivegold said:

"And this is the kind of Person Elizabeth Joyce Dey disrespect."

@adegoke_adeola2021 said:

"Him too resamble egbon congratulations to him."

@horlabece said:

"After street beat portable, make them hand am over to Osupa’s son."

@prevail74 said:

"Come over to nija and deal with portable."

@apala4realbyakorede said:

"I'm happy for my brother @kingsaheedosupa and his family."

Saheed Osupa's diss track trends

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable's fans tagged him in the video of a diss track that Fuji artist Saheed Osupa sang a while ago.

Portable made a video to lash out at Osupa and called him big for nothing while singing Pasuma's praises.

The song trended online as many shared their take on Portable's action and how Osupa would respond.

