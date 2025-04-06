Saheed Osupa Becomes Proud Dad as Son Gets Enlisted in US Army, Clip Trends: "Make e no Catch Zazu"
- Saheed Osupa's son, Quadri Akanni Olatokunbo Okunola has just got admitted into the US Military
- The Fuji singer shared the new exciting news via one of his official social media pages to the joy of many fans
- This comes amid his online boruhaha with Portable and fans had much to say concerning his son's new status
Excitement spread across social media as King Saheed Osupa's son, Quadri Akanni Olatokunbo Okunola becomes a member of the U.S. military.
This news was shared by the Fuji star in a viral video where he addressed his son as "My boy", signifying a proud father moment.
In the clip, Saheed's son was in the line of duty as his mother was seen jubilating and trying to get him to smile.
Many online users have shared their joy regarding the latest development in the Osupa camp, as they rained congratulatory comments.
There have also been hilarious comments about Osupa's son dealing with Portable regarding this online drama with his father.
Watch the video here:
Portable begs Saheed Osupa
Recall that Portable recorded another video to beg King Saheed Osupa for disrespecting in viral clip online.
In the post, the singer sang to beg his senior colleague and shared the reason for disrespecting him in the first place.
What he said about the singer and reason for dragging him became s topic of discussion among.
Fans celebrate Saheed Osupa's son
Read some reactions online:
@baby.boy4real said:
"Congratulations to him oba orin don try too."
@harike_ade56 said:
"Make dis one no catch portable 🤣congratulations 🎊 on."
@yetundecarphylart said:
"Na dis guy go wire portable cord."
@iam_ajiboyeomowunmi said:
"Portable mapa da jiya seh for real."
@obamaade_sisb said:
"Make I con dey do anyhow now, I don see who go marry my daughter, portable ija sheshe bere nio, you dey yaju si Ano mi😂😂."
"5ive will slap harder than Morayo": Drama as Egungun picks sides, roots for Davido's upcoming album
@pasta_linna said:
"Majek na person wey go discipline your YEYE FRIEND FENUWU GATE be this 😂😂😂."
@bukola_bbaby said:
"Na d son go con arrest portable 😂😂omo Eku 😂with that he sharp mouth 😂😂😂."
@temmie_xclusivegold said:
"And this is the kind of Person Elizabeth Joyce Dey disrespect."
@adegoke_adeola2021 said:
"Him too resamble egbon congratulations to him."
@horlabece said:
"After street beat portable, make them hand am over to Osupa’s son."
@prevail74 said:
"Come over to nija and deal with portable."
@apala4realbyakorede said:
"I'm happy for my brother @kingsaheedosupa and his family."
Saheed Osupa's diss track trends
As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable's fans tagged him in the video of a diss track that Fuji artist Saheed Osupa sang a while ago.
Portable made a video to lash out at Osupa and called him big for nothing while singing Pasuma's praises.
The song trended online as many shared their take on Portable's action and how Osupa would respond.
Source: Legit.ng
