Verydarkman has reacted to the prophecy given by Apostle Johnson Suleman about the winner of the US election

The clergy had made a prophecy and said that he saw a woman as the next President of the United States

In the video made by the activist, he blasted the clergy and asked if he was Balo Telli

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the viral prophecy given by the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The clergy had prophesised that he saw a woman as he next President of the United States.

VDM speaks about US election. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@johnson_suleman_official/@kamalaharris

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video after the US election result was announced, VDM said the clergy was supposed to spend 30 years in jail for giving a fake prophecy. He called him a carpenter and asked if he was the only one.

The controversial TikToker also asked if he was Balo Telli, the Italian footballer.

VDM speaks about the internet

In the recording, VDM said that the internet was beginning to reveal a lot of fake clergies.

He noted that the future generation will be able to see and understand what has been happening.

VDM also noted that the clergy, who had a clash with Halima Abubakar, was lucky that it was not a crime to say a prophecy, and it does not come to pass.

The popular TikToker further noted that there was no miracle anywhere, but it was only God that runs miracles.

Also in the video, VDM laughed at the people making predictions about the US election. He said he was happy that God shocked them all with the outcome of the US election.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the activist. Here are some of the comments below:

@lilvirginz:

"Watch the link as well stop focusing on one side."

@david_scottage:

"Sure Odds for there eyes don cut ! Na 1 cut am ! Smoke Cana go give people your prediction don turn prophecy! I hear you."

@bigfish_netwrld:

"When it comes to prediction Mr jollof dey learn for were this one dey."

@ambassadoronowu:

"Pastors should give prophecy about things invented by men."

@teslim_balo:

"Onijibiti patio."

@al_jayofficial:

"Fake prophecies up and down."

VDM replies Femi Falana

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had replied the letter written to him by Femi Falana and the lawsuit made against him by Falz.

The father and son had reacted after the activist involved them in Bobrisky's bribery case against EFCC.

In his response, he stated that his video was not defamatory, but only wanted the lawyer to initiate an investigation into the matter.

Source: Legit.ng