Radiogad has slammed Verydarkman for taking a swipe at the celebrities, who contributed money for Bobrisky after he was released from prison

The activist had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and others who gave millions to Bobrisky as the crossdresser posted it

In a video made by Radiogad, he gave Verydarkman a new name and said that he was just a hater

Media personality, Destiny Ezeyim, better known as Radiogad, has taken a swipe at Verydarkman for disrespecting Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Funke Akindele and others because of Bobrisky.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had made a video to blast the celebrities who contributed for Bobrisky after he was released from prison.

Recording his own video to reply the social media activist, Radiogad said Verydarkman was dirty and he was a hater. He explained that he was just jealous that no one contributed money for him when he was released from prison.

Radiogad also stated that the activist would never move forward for disrespecting Don Jazzy and all the people, who contributed money for Bobrisky.

Radiogad speaks about Verydarkman

In the video, Radiogad noted that Verydarkman was manipulative and that he was looking hungry after he left prison.

According to him, if it was in the western world that he had made the video to lash out at Bobrisky, he would have been put behind bars.

He warned that he was soon going back to where he came from.

Recall that Bobrisky had shared the names of celebrities, who contributed money for him. He also shared the amount they all gave him.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Radiogad's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the media personality. Here are some of the comments below:

@irenenwarie:

"Money was contributed for VDM after he left pris0n but he refused to take the money."

@travelwitmiddle:

"This one dey talk nonsense."

@soji_noah:

"Why are you like this nah ..... You should stop all this nah .... Una manners don cast .... Celeb are meant to be role model but you guys are killing the industry.... You're an OG but you met us in the industry."

@ojurereoluwa_1:

"So the remaining of us that said same thing with VDM is also jealous bah, continue, nobody is jealous we are just saying it the way we see it nii."

@baba_life89:

"I never thought the radiogad will ever make sense to me and true true he nor still make sense.

@rico__fundz_:

"E no go still reply you Ewu you Dey find fame for vdm hand you no reach."

@gims_lyno:

"The funniest part is that a lot of women that want to give birth to a male child and be proud are supporting bobrisky and even fighting for him."

@hong_cheng_:

"VDM doesn't even need people money."

@fresh_bee_05:

"How is VDM jealous sha una no dey think before una Dey talk for this IG na you come out that time talk say brain jotter no give that man better money na you dey come after VDM again when you won get sense and you don old like this ohh."

@topsonajeh:

"See actor naaa, action plenty."

@grace_emmanuel_52:

"Am not seeing any jealousy in him, am only seeing a man standing up for the truth. Keep encouraging ills in the society and call it jealousy."

