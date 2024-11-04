Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman bragged about having superpowers following his moment with famous native doctor Chukwudozie Nwangwu, known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”

Verydarkman earlier called out Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki for dupping a businessman identified as Rock

Minutes after VDM narrated the issue between Rock and the spiritualist online, the native man immediately reacted accordingly and did more

Nigerian social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, known as Verydarkman, is celebrating after calling out a well-known native doctor from eastern Nigeria, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki.”

Verydarkman, in an earlier post, narrated how the Akwa Okuko assaulted a young man identified as Rock after performing a fake spell on his behalf.

Verydarkman shared a WhatsApp audio clip featuring a man named Rock, who recounted how he paid Akwa Okuko N3 million for a fortification that failed.

Rock revealed that he initially spent N2.5 million on a spell and later paid an additional N500,000 for a renewal when the desired results didn’t materialise. According to Verydarkman, who recently had issues with the police, Rock sought his help in addressing the situation, but the critic emphasized that the issue was more complex than he could handle.

The TikToker revealed that the native doctor has refunded Rock 2 million naira with 500k extra for damages and also apologised for sending his boys to beat up his customer.

VDM went on to brag about his influence and noted that he had superpowers that made people scared of his wrath when they did badly.

He shared a DM from one of his fans narrating how Akwa Okuko also duped with a fake charm.

Verydarkman rounded up by admonishing Nigerians to stay away from fraudulent people.

Portable warns VDM

Recall that the singer was not ready to give up the fight with VDM, as he served him a warning.

This was after VDM shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

